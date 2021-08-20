How much cholesterol can you take? That’s what we need to think about when we eat fair food.
It’s not all fat-laden, but most of it is. And it’s the fat that makes it taste so good.
You can wait until fair time or you can make some of your favorite goodies in your own kitchen, even cotton candy.
COTTON CANDY (NO MACHINE)
from gluttodigest.com
1 1⁄2 cups granulated sugar or baker's sugar (superfine/caster sugar)
5 tablespoons corn syrup
2 teaspoons water
2-3 drops food coloring (red or blue)
Mix all ingredients and place over medium-high heat (stirring occasionally) until it reaches 320°F.
Transfer heated mixture into a heat safe bowl.
Dip the whisk in the melted mix and drizzle over the parchment paper by quickly waving the whisk back and forth to create many thin strands. Repeat as necessary. (Tip: reheat bowl in microwave if mixture is no longer liquified)
Lightly wrap the strands candy around the paper cone.
KETTLE CORN
from bakingmischief.com
2 tablespoons vegetable oil or cooking oil of your choice
1⁄4 cup popcorn kernels
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
Set a large bowl on the counter to pour your popped kettle corn into.
To a large heavy-bottomed pot (with a lid) add oil and 3 kernels of popcorn. Cover and heat over medium-high heat (medium if your stove runs hot) until you hear all 3 kernels pop.
Add the rest of your popcorn and shake the pan for a few seconds to coat the kernels. Pour sugar and salt directly over the popcorn. Cover and shake for 3 seconds, rest for 3 seconds, repeat, until popcorn begins to pop steadily.
Once that starts, shake pan mostly continuously, pausing occasionally to listen for breaks in popping. Once there is about a 2 second break between pops, pull from heat. Transfer popcorn immediately to your bowl.
Allow to cool for a couple of minutes (sugar will be VERY hot) before eating. Keep an eye out for unpopped kernels as you eat, and enjoy.
• If you have dental work or are feeding this to kids, it’s best to first pour the popped kettle corn onto a baking tray, let it cool for just a minute, and then sift through and pick out any unpopped kernels.
Unlike regular popcorn, the unpopped kernels don’t always just fall to the bottom of the bowl. They can clump in with the popped kettle corn pieces and are easy to bite into if you’re not careful.
DEEP-FRIED BUTTER
from allrecipes.com
½ cup light brown sugar
1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon (Optional)
1 ½ cups cold butter, cut into tablespoon-sized pieces
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided, or more as needed
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon (Optional)
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
2 tablespoons white sugar
1 quart vegetable oil, or as needed
toothpicks
¼ cup confectioners' sugar, or as needed
Whisk brown sugar and 1 1⁄2 teaspoons cinnamon together in a shallow bowl. Dip each piece of butter into cinnamon-sugar mixture to coat completely. Place butter pieces in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Freeze until hard, 8 hours to overnight.
Stir 1 cup flour, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Beat buttermilk, eggs, and white sugar together in another bowl; add flour mixture to buttermilk mixture and beat until smooth. Gradually stir remaining flour into buttermilk mixture until desired batter consistency is reached.
Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Poke a toothpick into the center of each frozen piece of butter. Dip butter into batter to coat completely.
Working in batches, carefully drop coated butter pieces into hot oil and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown and puffed, about 2 minutes. Transfer fried butter to a paper-towel lined plate and dust with confectioners’ sugar.
TIP: For easier coating, try piping the butter into teaspoon sized dots instead of cutting into tablespoon sized pieces.
FUNNEL CAKES
from spendwithpennies.com
¼ cup milk
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
¾ teaspoon baking powder
1 pinch salt
½ cup all purpose flour
4 Tablespoons powdered sugar
In a large liquid measuring cup or batter bowl with a spout, whisk together milk, egg, water and vanilla.
Add sugar, baking powder and salt and whisk until combined.
Add the flour, and whisk until completely smooth. Set aside.
In a medium, deep-sided pan or pot, heat 1" of oil to 375°F over medium-high heat. When you put the end of a wooden spoon in the pot and bubbles form around the spoon, it’s ready. Reduce heat to medium.
Drizzle batter from cup in a thin line, swirling around the pan and overlapping as desired. Cook for 2 minutes or until light golden brown, then flip and cook another 2 minutes or until golden brown.
Dust with 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and serve. Repeat one more time with the remaining batter.
CANDY APPLES
from marthastewart.com
Unsalted butter, for parchment paper
2 cups sugar
3⁄4 cup water
1⁄2 cup light corn syrup
1⁄2 teaspoon red food coloring, (optional)
6 medium apples, or 12 lady apples
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; butter parchment, and set aside. In a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine sugar, 3⁄4 cup water, corn syrup, and food coloring, if using. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-high. Insert candy thermometer and continue to boil until temperature reaches between 300 degrees and 310 degrees (hard crack stage), about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, insert a wooden stick into the top of each apple, pushing about halfway through; set aside. When mixture reaches temperature, immediately remove from heat. Working quickly, dip apples in sugar mixture until completely coated. Transfer to prepared baking sheet; allow to cool.
DEEP-FRIED COKE
from foodrepublic.com
3 eggs
2 cups Coca-Cola
1⁄4 cup granulated sugar
3 to 4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
vegetable oil for deep frying
powdered sugar
Pure cola syrup
Garnish (optional)
whipped cream
maraschino cherries
In a large bowl, beat the eggs, then add the Coca-Cola and granulated sugar.
Sift 2 cups of the flour, the baking powder, and salt and add to the Coca-Cola mixture. Mix while adding more flour, until the batter is smooth and not too thick.
Heat the oil to 375°F in a deep fryer.
Drop 1 1⁄2-inch dough balls into the fryer and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until golden. Remove them with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain.
Sprinkle the fried Coke balls with powdered sugar while they are still hot, and douse with cola syrup.
Garnish with whipped cream and maraschino cherries, if desired, and serve.
(606) 326-2661 |