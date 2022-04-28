I spent two years of the pandemic working exclusively at home. There were perks: saving money on gas and wear and tear on your vehicle. Saving time on travel. Avoiding the anxiety of wondering what’s going on at home. Fewer distractions.
In addition, there are perks to just being cooped up in the house. I started ordering grocery delivery. Now, I wonder if I’ll ever go to the grocery store again. I take back everything I’ve ever said about people being too lazy to go into the store for their own shopping. It saves so much time, as well as protecting you from catching a virus.
But there are drawbacks.
As much as I am comfortable being alone, I believe my mental health suffered by being as alone as I was.
Thank goodness for the phone and the internet; I could contact most anyone I wanted for social interaction.
Going back into proper society presented challenges.
Of course, there’s getting dressed appropriately, which is something I did not do at home. Doing so might have helped my mental health, but it was great wearing pajamas while working.
Suddenly, there is no two weeks before filling up my gas tank. Now, I must keep a careful eye on the gas, just as I was used to doing.
The strangest adjustment I have to make to accommodate polite society is my volume.
I’m a naturally loud person. I’ve got some Italian genetics at work, so I can blame my heritage, to a degree. But I think it’s also habit.
On my first week back in the office, I think I heard my voice echoing. Why am I talking so loud? I thought. I felt as though everyone on 17th Street could hear me. I’m lucky the Ashland Police Department didn’t come across the street and check on us.
I tried to tone it down, but naturally, my voice rises until I realize I’m screaming like the Italian I am.
The blaring vocals aren’t limited to the office, either.
When I met with the lady who does my taxes, I heard my own voice booming through the office. I immediately apologized, as I knew the other number crunchers and their clients heard me.
“It’s fine,” she said. “This is a small office.”
What a polite woman. Sure, it’s a small office, but I was the only person whose voice thundered across the cubicles.
The whole experience has helped me figure out what part Italian I am. The voice. It’s the voice.
