I’ve heard of people desperate to get potholes fixed. So desperate, in fact, they found a way to make it happen: spray paint obscenities near them. That brings the city or state out real quick.
Fixing a pothole isn’t that difficult, but there are specific steps: Clean the pothole of loose gravel and rocks; apply cold-patch material; compact the material to make it level.
While it’s a little more involved than that, Arnold Schwarzenegger can do it. In fact, the former California governor and a helper fixed a pothole last month in his neighborhood.
“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.
“You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed,” he said.
A Schwarzenegger sokesman said Brentwood residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened potholes.
Considering I’m from West Virginia, I’m kind of a pothole expert.
It’s not as bad as it was in the 1970s. Roadwork of any kind was difficult to come by. In fact, in 1977, the Mingo County town of Vulcan couldn’t get county or state funding to replace a collapsed bridge — the only way in and out of the little coal-mining town — so a resident requested funds from the Soviet Union and East Germany. Just an hour after a Soviet journalist visited Vulcan to check it out, the state announced it would pay for a replacement bridge at a cost of $1.3 million.
Good for Vulcan; bad for West Virginia, as it was embarrassing.
Most of us don’t live in a place so isolated there is only one bridge to get us out. I’m glad I don’t.
Most do, however, live in places where potholes might pop up at any time. Nobody around here has a famous actor who can terminate potholes, but I bet we have some graffiti artists who could use a different strategy to get them fixed.