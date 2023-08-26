The Dog Days of summer were July 3 through Aug. 11, according to the Old Farmers Almanac. But today is International Dog Day, which is much better.
I’ve never really understood why we call them Dog Days. They’re supposed to be the hottest days of the year, but what’s that got to do with dogs?
Again, the almanac answered the question:
Nothing. It has nothing to do with dogs. The fuzzy kind we love, that is. Here’s the explanation:
“When Sirius would appear in the sky just before the sun, near the end of July, that marked the beginning of the very hottest days of the year. The Romans referred to this period as ‘dies caniculares’ or ‘days of the dog star,’ which was eventually translated as just ‘dog days.’”
Then, I found there is “dog days of winter.” The definition is “a period of time during the winter season that feels particularly long and dreary. This time can vary depending on where you live, but it typically falls somewhere between mid-January and late February.”
You might as well call September through May dog days of winter, because it ain’t summer.
I know some don’t like summer at all, but the only real drawback to summer is the possibility of running across one of my most hated animals slithering across the road. Winter’s drawbacks include icy roads, power outages, freezing cold that requires heavy coats and all the accessories and way too much darkness.
Not only are dog days usually blistering hot, but it’s said wounds are slow to heal during that time. Although swimming is the best activity when it’s a scorcher, some say avoid pools and lakes and such, as they warm up to make an excellent breeding ground for bacteria.
As far as dog days are concerned, I believe it’s best to focus on the positive: dogs.