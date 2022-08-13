Much of my life, I’ve heard people say scientists don’t believe dogs have feelings. I disagree.
I mean, I don’t believe that is what scientists think.
I know a few scientists and they have dogs and love them. They know, just by being around an animal, they have feelings.
When in scientist mode, however, they would likely admit they know because of experience. There’s no scientific evidence to support that belief.
But we might be nearing a time when we do have scientific evidence.
Dr. Gregory Berns, distinguished professor of neuroeconomics at Emory University, also is director of the Facility for Education and Research in Neuroscience and the Center for Neuropolicy. With a title that long, you know he knows what he’s doing.
His TEDxAtlanta talk titled “How Dogs Love Us,” based on his book by the same name, outlines his experiments with dogs using an MRI.
What a long study that must have been!
First, he had to train dogs to willingly go into an MRI, get in position and remain still. You can’t even get some humans to do that.
Then, the dogs were trained, using hand signals, to understand when they would get a treat and when they wouldn’t. In this study, the treat was a hot dog.
The MRI detected what parts of the brain “lit up” when they were going to get a treat.
The study found the same part of the dog’s brain “lit up” when they were going to get a treat as when they detected the scent of their owner. Meaning: Dogs have positive feelings for people they live with because their brains light up the same way when they get a hot dog.
If you have ever seen a dog eat a hot dog, you know this is high praise for humans.
As much as I’m glad there’s research about human-dog relationships, I didn’t need a study to tell me dogs feel love. I can tell when my dog frantically licks my ear (he likes the left one) and his tail flails in the air when I come in after a short trip to the mailbox.