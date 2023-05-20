It’s funny how our tastes change. As a child, I thought avocados tasted like furniture wax. Now, they taste pretty good.
I like them cubed and added to a salad. Of course, guac is all the rage and I’ve made chocolate mousse with avocados. It’s a healthier option and it’s pretty good, if you do it right.
It’s not a food we’re very familiar with here, but we might as well enjoy the fact we can purchase them without going on a road trip.
FIVE-INGREDIENT VEGAN CHOCOLATE PUDDING
from mindbodygreen.com
7 oz. vegan dark chocolate
1 large ripe avocado, pitted and peeled
2 tbsp. almond milk or dairy-free milk of your choice
2 tbsp. pure maple syrup, plus more to taste
Generous pinch of sea salt, plus more to taste
Optional (for serving): Vegan whipped cream, nuts, fresh berries
Roughly chop the chocolate and add it to a small, microwave-safe bowl.
Microwave on high in 20-second intervals, stirring between intervals to keep the chocolate from burning. Repeat this process until the chocolate is almost entirely melted. Set it aside.
Add the avocado, almond milk, maple syrup, and salt to a blender. Process until smooth or mostly smooth.
Pour the melted chocolate into the blender and blend again until the pudding is completely smooth. Stop the blender and scrape down the sides as needed. Taste and add a little more salt or maple syrup as you see fit.
Pour the pudding into little ramekins or small cups. The chocolate will likely be a little warm at this point, so place in the fridge to chill for about 10 minutes.
Serve as is, or top with vegan whipped cream, nuts, berries, or whatever you’d like.
HERBY AVOCADO HUMMUS
from bonappetit.com
½ large ripe avocado
1 15½-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed, drained
⅓ cup tahini (such as Soom), well mixed
¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 garlic clove, finely grated or smashed to a paste with flat side of knife on cutting board
¾ teaspoon (or more) kosher salt
10 cranks freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
1 cup cilantro leaves with tender stems
2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas; for serving)
Process avocado, chickpeas, tahini, lime juice, garlic, salt, pepper, cumin, and 1 cup cilantro in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute. With the motor running, stream in 2 Tbsp. oil, then continue to process until hummus is very light and creamy, about 1 minute longer. Taste and season with salt, if needed.
Transfer hummus to a shallow bowl. Top with pepitas and cilantro and drizzle with more oil.
Do Ahead: Hummus can be made 4 days ahead. Transfer to an airtight container, cover surface with plastic, and chill.
VEGAN AVOCADO LIME ICE CREAM
from seriouseats.com
4 cups diced avocado (about 22 ounces; 624g from 6 avocados)
1 cup raw (turbinado) sugar
1 cup water
1 tablespoon grated lime zest from 3 to 4 limes
4 to 6 tablespoons lime juice, to taste, from 3 to 4 limes
Kosher salt
In a blender or food processor, combine avocado, sugar, water, lime zest, and 2 tablespoons lime juice. Blend until very smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to an airtight container and stir in remaining lime juice and salt to taste in small increments. Ice cream base should have a subtle lime flavor but should taste mainly like avocado.
Cover mixture and chill in refrigerator until it is very cold (at least 45°F or 7ºC, about 4 hours), then churn in ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer to an airtight container and chill in freezer until ice cream is firm enough to scoop, about 5 hours. Let sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
ANNA’S AVOCADO AND LEMON ZEST SPAGHETTI
from loveandlemons.com
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 ounces spaghetti
olive oil
4 tablespoons capers in brine, roughly chopped
1 clove of garlic, peeled and very finely sliced
grated zest of 2 unwaxed lemons, and juice of 1⁄2 a lemon
a bunch of fresh basil, leaves picked
a bunch of fresh parsley, leaves picked
2 ripe avocados
Fill a big pan with boiling water and add a good pinch of salt. Bring to
a rolling boil, then add the pasta and cook for 8–10 minutes, or according to the instructions on the packet, until perfectly al dente.
Heat some olive oil in a large frying pan on a low heat, then add the capers and garlic and sizzle gently until the edge of the garlic starts to very slightly brown. Remove from the heat and add the lemon zest.
Chop the herbs and add them to the pan. Halve and destone the avocados, then use a knife to make criss-cross cuts through the flesh, chopping
it inside the skin. Use a spoon to scoop out each half into the pan, and stir to mix all the flavours together.
Before you drain the pasta, carefully scoop out half a mugful of the pasta water. Drain the pasta and add it to the frying pan with a little of the cooking water and a good drizzle of olive oil. Taste and add salt, pepper and lemon juice as needed. Scoop the pasta into bowls and eat on your lap.