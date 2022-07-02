With this long weekend of celebrating and enjoying good, summer food, don’t forget to enjoy some homemade ice cream.
Some might consider it a lot of trouble, dragging out the ice cream maker and all, but technology has brought us the equipment we need to simplify the process. There are some ice cream recipes that don’t even require special equipment. Let’s look at some of both.
THE BEST (AND EASIEST) ICE CREAM YOU’LL EVER MAKE
1¾ cups heavy cream
1¼ cup whole milk
¾ cup sugar
⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt
1 tablespoon vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean split in half lengthwise or
Pour 1 cup of the cream into a saucepan and add the sugar, salt. Scrape the seeds of the vanilla bean into the pot and then add the vanilla pod to the pot. Warm the mixture over medium heat, just until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and add the remaining cream, milk, and vanilla extract (if using extract). Stir to combine and chill in the refrigerator.
When ready to churn, remove the vanilla pod, whisk mixture again and pour into ice cream maker. Churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer the finished ice cream to an airtight container and place in the freezer until ready to serve. Enjoy!
TIP: You can add 2 cups of anything you like: nuts, crumbled cookies or brownies or fruit. Also, simmering is optional.
EASY CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM
from tasteofhome.com
2 cups half-and-half cream
1-1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup baking cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups heavy whipping cream
Combine half-and-half, sugar, cocoa and vanilla in a blender; process on low until smooth. Stir in heavy cream. Freeze in an ice cream freezer according to manufacturer’s directions.
COCONUT ICE CREAM
from tasteofhome.com
1-3/4 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 cups whole milk
1-1/2 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided
4 cups heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Toasted sweetened shredded coconut, optional
In a saucepan, combine the milk, sugar and salt; cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat just until mixture begins to boil. Stir in 1/2 cup coconut. Remove from the heat; let stand for 30 minutes.
Strain, discarding coconut. Place milk mixture in a large bowl; add cream, vanilla and remaining coconut. Cool completely. Freeze in an ice cream freezer according to manufacturer’s directions.
Transfer to a 2-qt. freezer container. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours before serving. Garnish with toasted coconut if desired.
Maybe you aren’t familiar with kulfi, but believe me, you want to be. It’s different and delicious and my favorite dessert at an Indian restaurant.
KULFI
from tasteofhome.com
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1 cup whole milk
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup nonfat dry milk powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1 pinch saffron threads or 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric, optional
1/4 cup chopped cashews, toasted
1/4 cup chopped shelled pistachios
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
In a large heavy saucepan, whisk milks, cream, milk powder, cardamom, sea salt and, if desired, saffron until blended. Cook over low heat until mixture thickens slightly, about 15 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow to boil. Remove from heat. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a small bowl; cool.
Stir in cashews, pistachios and extract. Transfer to six 4-oz. ramekins. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight. If desired, serve with additional nuts.
DAIRYFREE: ALMOND BUTTER SWIRL
from tasteofhome.com
2 cups coconut milk
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup almond butter (or other nut butter)
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips, melted
Mix first five ingredients until well blended. Fill cylinder of ice cream maker no more than two-thirds full. Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions, slowly adding melted chocolate during the last 2 minutes of processing. Serve immediately, or transfer to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze until firm, 2-4 hours.
RASPBERRY ICE CREAM IN A BAG
from tasteofhome.com
1 cup half-and-half cream
1/2 cup fresh raspberries
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 cups coarsely crushed ice
3/4 cup salt
Using two 1-quart resealable plastic bags, place 1 bag inside the other. Place the first 5 ingredients inside the inner bag. Seal both bags, pressing out as much air as possible.
Place the 2 bags in a gallon-size resealable plastic freezer bag. Add ice and salt. Seal bag, again pressing out as much air as possible.
Shake and knead cream mixture until thickened, about 5 minutes. (If desired, wear mittens or wrap bags in a kitchen towel while shaking to protect hands from the cold ice.)
CREAM CHEESE ICE CREAM
from tasteofhome.com
2-1/2 cups half-and-half cream
1 cup whole milk
1-1/4 cups sugar
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
12 ounces cream cheese, cubed
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a large saucepan, heat the cream and milk to 175 degrees; stir in sugar until dissolved. Whisk a small amount of hot mixture into the eggs. Return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture reaches at least 160° and coats the back of a metal spoon.
Remove from the heat. Whisk in cream cheese until smooth. Cool quickly by placing pan in a bowl of ice water; stir for 2 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla. Press plastic wrap onto surface of custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.
Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer two-thirds full; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. Refrigerate remaining mixture until ready to freeze. Transfer to a freezer container; freeze for 2-4 hours before serving.
OLD-TIME CUSTARD ICE CREAM
from tasteofhome.com
1-1/2 cups sugar
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 cups whole milk
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 pints heavy whipping cream
3 tablespoons vanilla extract
In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, flour and salt. Gradually add milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat.
In a small bowl, whisk a small amount of hot mixture into eggs; return all to pan, whisking constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir 2 minutes. Remove from heat immediately.
Quickly transfer to a large bowl; place bowl in a pan of ice water. Stir gently and occasionally for 2 minutes. Press plastic wrap onto surface of custard. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight.
Stir cream and vanilla into custard. Fill cylinder of ice cream freezer two-thirds full; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. (Refrigerate remaining mixture until ready to freeze.) Transfer ice cream to freezer containers, allowing headspace for expansion. Freeze 2-4 hours or until firm. Repeat with remaining ice cream mixture.