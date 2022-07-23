If you’ve ever bought a house, you know what an overwhelming endeavor it is.
At least, I thought it was.
The house I live in was purchased from my mother-in-law, and there was little to no hassle in the process of buying it.
I’ve considered moving, but the decision to do so was overwhelming, not to mention the worry about getting “ripped off,” of having a mortgage at my age, of wondering how you decide what’s the right house for you.
I guess there are no guarantees when you make any kind of big purchase, but HomeAdvisor released a study based on a survey of 2,200 Americans aiming to learn more about home buying habits.
The study found the most popular house style in Kentucky is mid-century modern. Of course it is. Those are houses that already exist; building a house “from scratch” is too expensive for most of us.
The least popular house style in Kentucky is contemporary. Of course it is. See above paragraph.
I actually like a contemporary style, but it really doesn’t matter what style of house I live in. I’m messy and my “style” is so eclectic it’s not really a style at all.
The exterior features that matter the most to home buyers: 1. Porch 2. Windows 3. Siding 4. Deck.
While I have a nice enough porch/deck, the windows and siding leave something to be desired. It’s a good thing I’m not trying to keep up with the Joneses. Or the Smiths. Buying new windows and siding is expensive, so I decided to go with the “weathered” look. More like early century style.
The inside of the house is pretty dated, too. But I don’t worry about it. Decorating and renovating aren’t something I’m especially interested in. I’d rather spend my time and money on other things, like DNA testing for my dog (more to come on that). Keeping the house up seems too much like work.
Not that I neglect things that have to be done. You gotta have a roof that doesn’t leak and a furnace that works. But you don’t have to change out the carpet because it’s green and that’s so 1970s. Reminds me of people on the house-hunting TV shows that “just can’t live with that paneling.” There are people who would like to have walls, regardless of what they look like. I think you can live with that paneling.
My favorite statistic from this study is also the way I hope people view other people.
It said 76% of Americans would buy a house that’s ugly on the outside but perfect on the inside.
Way to see past the superficial.