A couple who recently purchased a Pennsylvania farmhouse said they had to pay $12,000 to have 450,000 bees removed from inside the walls, according to a report from the United Press International.
Sara Weaver said she and her husband bought the 1872 farmhouse in Skippack without conducting an inspection because they had been searching for a home in the area and wanted to move quickly when they saw the house on the market.
Weaver said they bought the house in the winter, so the bees weren’t active at the time.
“On the seller’s disclosure it said ‘bees in wall,’ and that was it and I think because one, we didn’t see them and two, we were just so floored that we actually found land in the (school) district that was within our price range that I didn’t really ask any questions about those bees,” she said.
That was good of her, as bees are having a difficult time now and need all the food and habitats we can provide.
But that wasn’t the end of it.
When spring arrived, the bees took over and the Weavers had to hire a profesional, who removed about 450,000 bees from the house’s walls. The beekeeper moved the bees to Yerkes Honey Farm, where he keeps his own bees in man-made hives.
I’m glad the bees were moved to a place they could thrive without bothering anyone.
But finding bees in your walls? That’s nothing.
My sister lives in a remote area of West Virginia where it’s not uncommon to see a variety of wildlife, even bears.
One day, she found an opposum living under her trailer. The critter accounted for all the noise, damage and mess. She took care of it herself. Once she ran it out from under the trailer, she chased it down and beat it with a baseball bat.
Bees? No big deal. Call me when you have a marsupial.
(606) 326-2661 |