Anyone who cooks is currently pondering their menus for upcoming holidays. A study from 2020 showed most states’ favorite holiday dessert is cheesecake. Kentucky, though, prefers pudding. I’m not sure that’s accurate, according to my understanding of the state, but I’m sure the results for West Virginia are accurate: fudge.
I have recently written extensively about fudge, so I’ll emphasize the other potential goodies for Christmas.
EGGNOG PUDDING
from woman’sday.com
6 large egg yolks
1/3 c. granulated sugar
1 tbsp. spiced rum
1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
Pinch ground cloves
1 1/2 c. heavy cream
Whipped cream and ground cinnamon or nutmeg, for serving
Heat oven to 300 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks, sugar, rum, nutmeg, salt and cloves. Whisking constantly, gradually add cream and milk.
Divide mixture among eight 4-oz oven-safe glass canning jars. Place on a rimmed baking sheet, cover with the tops of the jars (but do not screw on), and bake until edges are set but custard is still jiggly in the center, 22 to 24 minutes.
Transfer jars to a wire rack and let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 1/2 hours and up to 2 days.
To serve, dollop with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon.
SWEDISH CREAM
from tasteofhome.com
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup plus 2 teaspoons sugar, divided
1 envelope unflavored gelatin
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups sour cream
1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries
In a large saucepan, combine cream and 1 cup sugar; cook and stir over low heat until a thermometer reads 160° (do not allow to boil). Stir in gelatin until completely dissolved.
Remove from heat; stir in extracts. Cool 10 minutes. Whisk in sour cream. Pour into 8 dessert dishes. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Just before serving, lightly crush raspberries; gently stir in remaining sugar. Spoon over tops.
STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING
For the cake:
4 tablespoons salted butter (½ stick or 2 ounces)
½ cup dark brown sugar
1 egg
½ cup half and half or whole milk
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup chopped dates
For the “sauce”:
1 cup dark brown sugar
3 tablespoons cold salted butter cut into small pieces
1 ¾ cups boiling water
Place the 4 tablespoons of butter in a microwave-safe, medium-size bowl and heat for 45-60 seconds on high power or until melted. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375ºF and generously butter a baking dish that will hold 6-8 cups. Place the buttered pan on a sheet pan.
In a medium-size bowl, whisk together the melted butter and brown sugar. Add the egg and vanilla extract and whisk until the egg is incorporated, then add the half and half (or milk) and stir until well-combined.
Sprinkle the flour, baking powder, salt over the top and stir until smooth. Fold in the chopped dates. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and spread to an even layer. (It won’t look that full y
Sprinkle the brown sugar over the top of the batter and dot with the small pieces of butter. Pour the boiling water over all of this and transfer the pan (with the sheet pan underneath) to the oven. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top of the cake springs back when lightly touched.
Serve warm. Scoop the cake and sauce (underneath the cake there will be a rich, sticky sauce) into dessert bowls. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
GINGERBREAD BUNDT CAKE WITH MAPLE CINNAMON GLAZE
from aheadofthyme.com
2 + 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 + 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon all-spice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup dark brown sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup molasses
1 cup plain yogurt
1/2 cup milk
Maple Cinnamon Glaze:
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon milk
1/4 cup pecans, chopped
Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat a 10-cup bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, all spice and salt in medium bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.
Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl using a hand mixer to beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition, then add vanilla and molasses. Scrape down the sides as needed and beat until well mixed.
Gradually add half of the dry ingredients to the bowl, and beat slowly until just combined. Add in yogurt and milk, and beat until combined. Then, gradually add remaining dry ingredients, scrape down the sides, and beat until mixed.
Bake for 45-65 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let it cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Then flip upside down and let the cake cool down on the wire rack completely.
Make the Maple Cinnamon Glaze:
In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners’ sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon and milk until smooth and creamy. If the icing is too thin, add in a little more sugar. If it is too thick, add in a little more milk. Also, if you prefer a stronger cinnamon taste, taste the glaze and then add another 1/4 teaspoon.
Slowly drizzle the glaze over the cooled bundt cake and sprinkle chopped pecans on top.
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
from thepioneerwoman.com
For the crust:
Nonstick cooking spray
1/2 c. pecan halves
14 graham crackers (full sheets)
3 tbsp. granulated sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup butter
For the filling:
4 8 oz. blocks cream cheese, softened
1/2 c. granulated sugar
1/2 c. packed light brown sugar
4 large eggs
1 15 oz. can pumpkin puree
1/3 c. sour cream
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
1 1/2 tbsp. cornstarch
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/4 tsp. ground cardamom
Chopped pecans, caramel sauce and/or whipped cream, to garnish
For the crust: Preheat the oven to 350˚. Wrap the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with two layers of aluminum foil, allowing the foil to come a couple inches up the sides of the pan. (This prevents water from seeping into the pan while the cheesecake cooks in a water bath.) Lightly coat the inside of the pan with cooking spray.
Place the pecan halves and the graham crackers in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until fine crumbs form. Add the sugar and salt and pulse to combine. Drizzle in the melted butter and process until well combined.
Press the crumb mixture evenly along the bottom and partially up the sides of the pan. Bake the crust for 8-10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool.
For the filling: Beat the cream cheese and sugars in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium-high speed, 2 to 3 minutes, until combined and fluffy. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Lower the mixer speed and beat in the eggs, one at a time, until just incorporated. Beat in the pumpkin, sour cream, and vanilla until combined. With the mixer on low, beat in the cornstarch, spices, and salt.
Bring a pot of water to a boil for your cheesecake’s water bath.
Pour the filling into the crust. Place the cheesecake in the center of a large roasting pan. Transfer the pan to the oven and carefully pour the boiling water into the roasting pan. (The water should come about halfway up the sides of the pan).
Bake the cheesecake for 65 to 75 minutes, until the cheesecake is firm around the edges, but the center retains a slight jiggle. Turn the oven off, crack the oven door just slightly and allow the cheesecake to rest in the oven for 1 additional hour.
Carefully remove the cheesecake from the water bath. Place the springform pan on a cooling rack until it cools to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours.
PECAN PIE BARS
from thepioneerwoman.com
For the crust: 2 sticks butter
3/4 c. granulated sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
2 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
For the filling:
1 stick butter, melted
1 c. dark corn syrup
1 c. light brown sugar
4 large eggs
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. salt
3 c. pecan halves
For crust: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter or spray the bottom and sides a 13x9-inch baking pan with baking spray. Line the pan with parchment paper or foil letting the excess extend over the edges of pan.
Cube the butter and place in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook until butter smells nutty and the solids and turned brown, 6-8 minutes. Immediately pour the butter into a medium bowl, top stop the cooking. Whisk in the sugar and salt. Add flour and stir until it is fully moistened. Press the crust evenly into the bottom of the baking pan. (The crust will be moist. Press carefully to reach all edges and corners of the pan).
Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and lightly press down any large bubbles in the crust.
For the filling: In a large bowl, whisk together the melted butter, corn syrup, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Stir in the pecan halves. Pour over the baked crust.
Bake at 350°F for 30 to 35 minutes or until the topping is puffed and set (it should not wiggle). Let cool completely in the pan. Use the excess parchment or foil to lift the bars out of the pan. Cut into squares.