The box that accompanies this story lists the top 12 herbs most commonly used in cooking in this country. I can’t believe mint made the list. I have such a difficult time finding mint that I decided to grow my own; I like it muddled in iced tea, but I can’t even get it to grow in my yard.
I’m also surprised coriander made the list, as I keep hearing people say they don’t like cilantro.
I use them all frequently, except for mint, of course.
The key to using herbs (fresh or dried) is to know what each on tastes like and what flavors they will impart to your recipe.
Here are some to try to get a good idea of what to expect.
SKILLET LEMON DILL CHICKEN THIGHS
from damndelicious.net
1 1⁄2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
5 1⁄2 tablespoons all purpose flour, divided
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 cup chicken stock
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
Season chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper. Dredge chicken in 4 tablespoons flour until evenly coated.
Heat canola oil and butter in a medium skillet over medium heat.
Working in batches, add chicken to the skillet in a single layer and cook until golden brown and cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 4-5 minutes per side; set aside. Reduce heat to medium low.
Whisk in remaining 1 1⁄2 tablespoons flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute.
Gradually whisk in chicken stock and lemon juice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced and slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in dill; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Return chicken to the skillet.
Serve immediately.
ROSEMARY ROASTED POTATOES
from budgetbytes.com
1 1⁄2 lbs. potatoes
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp dried rosemary
1⁄2 tsp salt
freshly cracked pepper
1 handful parsley, chopped
Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Wash potatoes well, then cut them into 3⁄4-inch cubes or pieces.
Place the potatoes in a large bowl and add the olive oil, minced garlic, dried rosemary, salt, and some freshly cracked pepper (about 15 cranks of a pepper mill). Toss the potatoes until they are evenly coated in oil and spices.
Spread the potatoes out over a baking sheet so that they are in a single layer. Transfer the potatoes to the oven and roast for 15 minutes, then stir and roast for an additional 15 minutes.
After 30 minutes total roasting time, stir once again and if additional browning is desired, roast for an additional 5-10 minutes. Serve with a handful of fresh, chopped parsley sprinkled over top, if desired.
GRILLED BASIL
HALIBUT
from the spruceeats.com
4 halibut steaks
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 to 2 cloves garlic (minced)
2 tablespoons fresh basil (finely chopped)
2 teaspoons capers
1 large green onion (finely chopped)
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt
1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper
Preheat grill for medium-high heat. Season fish with salt and black pepper and place onto grill. Cook for 5 minutes per side.
Combine remaining ingredients in a small bowl. Let vinaigrette sit while fish is cooking. When halibut is cooked, remove from heat and drizzle with vinaigrette.
SAUTEED CARROTS WITH THYME
from acouplecooks.com
8 medium carrots (1 pound)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1⁄4 teaspoon plus 1 pinch kosher salt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
Peel carrots and slice on the bias.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add carrots and cover. Cook for 4 minutes without stirring.
Remove lid, stir, and add the 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt. Continue to saute uncovered 3 to 4 minutes until browned, stirring occasionally.
Remove from the heat and stir in the fresh herbs and a few more pinches kosher salt to taste. Serve immediately.
FRESH BASIL GARLIC BREAD
3 garlic cloves
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Pinch of salt and pepper
Ciabatta bread
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place the peeled garlic cloves, 1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves, 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt & pepper in a small blender and blend until smooth.
Cut ciabatta in half and spread your basil garlic spread on the inside of each slice.
Bake, open side up, for 12-13 minutes until golden.
GREEK TURKEY
MEATBALLS
from platingpixels.com
Meatballs
1 1/4 pounds ground turkey
1 egg
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs, or sub gluten-free
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon cumin
1 green onion, diced
1 teaspoon lemon zest
Cucumber Mint Sauce
½ cup shredded cucumber
3 cups fresh mint leaves
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 large garlic cloves
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
2 green onions
Salt to taste
Preheat grill to medium heat. In a large bowl combine all meatball ingredients an mix by hand. Roll mixture into 12-15 roughly 1.5 inch balls.
Lightly grease grill and place meatballs in center about 1 inch apart. Cook 10-15 minutes, rotating as needed. Meatballs should reach an internal temperature of at least 165° F and have browned grill marks on outside. Remove from grill and serve with sauce.
Cucumber Mint Sauce: Place shredded cucumber in a strainer and press firmly to remove liquid. Pulse cucumber and remaining ingredients in a food processor until well blended.
