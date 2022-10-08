As the problem of children being bullied has become more prevalent and serious, I think about bullying at school in the 1960s and 1970s.
Somehow, it was different then. Experts believe that’s because of social media. There is no respite from the effects of social media bullying.
Those most likely to be bullied include smart children; those who struggle academically; racial minorities; those who dress differently or lack social skills; those with nonconformist political ideas; those new in school; those who are overweight or under weight; needy children; girls who attract boys another girl likes and boys who attract girls another boy likes; those who are gay, lesbian, transgender or gender-nonconforming and those who defend friends who are loners; those who use drugs, tobacco or alcohol and those who do not use drugs, tobacco or alcohol; those with acne; those with discipline problems; those who are well behaved; and those who bully.
A recent study shows bullies tend to be narcissistic, feeling a sense of entitlement, lacking empathy and being selfish. Underlying their bad behavior, psychologists say, is low self-esteem.
There are disturbing numbers concerning bullying:
- Statistics show an estimated 160,000 children miss school every day because they fear attack or intimidation from other students.
- There are an estimated 2.1 million bullies and 2.7 million victims, according to the National School Safety Center.
- A study by Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, almost 60% of boys who were classified as bullies in grades six to nine were convicted of at least one crime by the time they were 24.
The only way to tackle a difficult problem is to learn about it. Some resources:
- Stop Bullying Now hotline: (800) 273-8255.
- Suicide National Hopeline: (800) 784-2433.
- nationalsafeplace.org.