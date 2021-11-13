Healthy eating for American Diabetes Month
Here's a frightening statistic: One of out four do not know they have diabetes, according to Center for Disease Control.
American Diabetes Month, which is November, helps bring attention to diabetes and its impact on millions of Americans.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers some recipes to help keep diabetics -- and anyone interested in healthier eating -- on track.
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE AND FREEZER POP
It is always nice if you can make extra of one recipe and use it for something else. The next time you prepare your favorite smoothie, consider increasing the size of the recipe and make the extra into freezer pops.
1 6-ounce carton vanilla low-fat or fat-free yogurt
3 cups sliced fresh strawberries, gently rubbed under cold running water
1 medium banana, sliced
4 to 8 ice cubes
Combine yogurt, strawberries, and banana in blender with the yogurt added first. Cover and blend until smooth; start at a lower speed and gradually increase the speed as the mixture starts to blend and become smooth.
With the blender still running, drop ice cubes — one at a time — through the hole in the lid. Blend until smooth and desired thickness. Somewhere between 4 and 8 ice cubes should be about right, depending on the size of cubes.
Serve immediately or freeze in popsicle molds to enjoy later.
Nutrition information: Calories 100; Total Fat 1g; Saturated Fat 0g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 30mg; Total Carbohydrates 22g; Fiber 3g; Total Sugars 16g.
SUPER FRUIT SALAD
1 (15.25 ounce) can peaches, drained and diced
3 oranges, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, peeled, sectioned and cut into thirds
3 apples, gently rubbed under cold running water, cored and cubed
2 bananas, gently rubbed under cold running water, peeled and sliced
1 cup low-fat yogurt, apricot or any fruit flavor
1 Tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
In a medium bowl, combine prepared fruit.
In a small bowl, combine yogurt, honey, cinnamon, and ginger.
Pour the yogurt mixture over the fruit. Mix well.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition information: Serving Size (1/14 of recipe): Calories 90 Total Fat 0g Saturated Fat 0g Cholesterol 0mg Sodium 10mg Total Carbohydrates 24g Fiber 2g Total Sugars 19g Protein 1g
MyPLATE SNACK PLATTER
3 cups assorted vegetables, such as: bell pepper slices, broccoli florets, carrot sticks, cauliflower florets, celery sticks, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, snap peas, zucchini slices
3 cups assorted fruits, such as: apple slices, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries, dried fruit, grapes, kiwi slices, mandarin orange slices, cantaloupe, watermelon, pineapple chunks
6 to 12 ounces grains, such as: pita chips, pretzels, tortilla chips, whole grain bread or crackers
4 to 8 ounces protein, such as: 1 cup hummus, 1/2 cup almonds, cashews, or peanuts, 8 ounces sliced chicken, ham or turkey or 8 ounces tofu
8 ounces dairy, such as: cheese cubes or slices, Greek yogurt
Wash fresh fruits and vegetables by gently rubbing soft fruits or vegetables under cold running water or scrub firmer fruits or vegetables with clean vegetable brush under running water.
On a platter, baking sheet or plate, arrange desired vegetables, fruits, grains, protein and dairy options to create a delicious snack platter.
Feel free to include other foods not listed.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Nutrition information: Serving Size (1/6 of recipe): Calories 390 Total Fat 21g Saturated Fat 8g Sodium 620mg Total Carbohydrates 40g Fiber 5g Total Sugars 10g
PIZZA BITES
1 English muffin
2 tablespoons pizza or tomato sauce
2 tablespoons mozzarella cheese, shredded
Optional toppings: sliced mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives or other vegetables
Split muffin in half and spread halves with pizza sauce.
Sprinkle with cheese and add additional toppings if desired.
Bake at 425⁰F for 10 minutes or microwave for 15 seconds or until cheese is melted using a microwave-safe plate
Nutrition Information: Serving Size (2 pizza bites): Calories 190 Total Fat 4.5g Saturated Fat 2g Cholesterol 10mg Sodium 480mg Total Carbohydrates 29g Fiber 0g Total Sugars 4g
QUICK AND EASY PIZZA SAUCE
1 can of tomato sauce (8 ounces)
1 can of tomato paste (6 ounces)
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon sugar
Mix all ingredients.
Spread on pizza crust or dough.
Store leftovers in a covered container in the refrigerator.
Nutrition information: Calories 40 Total Fat 0g Saturated Fat 0g Cholesterol 0mg Sodium 140mg Total Carbohydrates 7g Fiber 1g Total Sugars 5g,
THREE-INGREDIENT BARBECUE SAUCE
¾ cup no salt added ketchup
2 tablespoons mustard
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Mix all ingredients together.
Store leftovers tightly covered in the refrigerator.
Nutrition information: Serving Size (2 tablespoons): Calories 40 Total Fat 0g Saturated Fat 0g Cholesterol 0mg Sodium 45mg Total Carbohydrates 11g Fiber 0g Total Sugars 9g,
ELAINE'S GREEN MASH POTATOES
3 medium potatoes, scrubbed with a clean vegetable brush under cold running water
1/2 cup skim milk (divided)
1 garlic clove (peeled)
1/2 cup frozen peas
1 tablespoon margarine
Dash white pepper (optional)
1/8 teaspoon salt
Simmer potatoes in a medium-sized pan on the stove for about 10 minutes or until soft when pierced with a fork.
Cook peas in a microwave-safe bowl for about 1 minute or until cooked. Drain.
Heat milk in a microwave-safe bowl about 1 minute until hot. Add garlic clove and let stand for 5 minutes.
In a blender puree peas, 2 tablespoons milk, and garlic clove.
Drain potatoes and begin to mash. Slowly add 6 tablespoons milk while mashing. Blend in the pureed peas and garlic, margarine and white pepper (optional) to the mashed potatoes.
Place mashed potatoes in a serving dish. Lightly sprinkle salt on top of potatoes.
Nutrition information: Calories 160 Total Fat 3g Sodium 119mg Total Carbohydrates 30g Fiber 5g
