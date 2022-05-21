I feel sorry for those who are allergic to strawberries. They are delicious and beautiful and a joy to those of us lucky enough to be able to eat them.
The first recipe below is a classic, often eaten on Derby Day.
FRESAS CON CREMA
(strawberries and cream)
from tastesbetterfromscratch.com
32 ounces fresh strawberries , hulled
16 ounces sour cream (or plain greek yogurt)
2/3 cup evaporated milk
2/3 cup heavy whipping cream
14 ounces sweetened condensed milk , la lechera
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Slice the strawberries into thin slices.
Add the sour cream, evaporated milk, heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla to a mixing bowl. Beat with electric mixers for 2 minutes.
Spoon 1/2 cup of fresh sliced strawberries into a cup. Pour 1/2 cup of the cream mixture over the top.
Serve with whipped cream on top, if desired.
STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM CAKE
from southernliving.com
2 cups sifted cake flour
2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon table salt
1 ¼ cups sugar, divided
½ cup canola oil
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
4 large egg yolks
8 large egg whites
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
Strawberry Jam Filling
Strawberry Frosting
Preheat oven to 350°. Stir together first 3 ingredients and 1 cup sugar in a large bowl. Make a well in center of mixture; add oil, next 2 ingredients, and 1/4 cup water. Beat at medium-high speed with an electric mixer 3 to 4 minutes or until smooth.
Beat egg whites and cream of tartar at medium-high speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining 1/4 cup sugar, 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating until stiff peaks form. Gently stir one-fourth of egg white mixture into flour mixture; gently fold in remaining egg white mixture. Spoon batter into 6 greased and floured 8-inch round cake pans.
Bake at 350° for 12 to 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 1 hour).
Spread filling between cake layers, leaving a 1/4-inch border around edges (about 2/3 cup between each layer). Cover cake with plastic wrap, and chill 8 to 24 hours. Spread Strawberry Frosting on top and sides of cake. Chill 2 hours before serving.
STRAWBERRY FROSTING
from allrecipes.com
1 cup fresh strawberries
1 cup butter
1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 ½ cups confectioners' sugar, sifted, divided
Place strawberries in a blender; puree until smooth.
Transfer strawberry puree to a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil, stirring often, until puree is reduced by at least half, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely.
Beat butter with an electric mixer in a bowl until light and fluffy.
Beat 1 cup confectioners' sugar into butter until just blended.
Beat 2 tablespoons strawberry puree and vanilla extract into butter mixture until just blended.
Repeat with 1 cup confectioners' sugar, followed by 2 tablespoons strawberry puree two more times.
Beat last 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar into mixture until just blended.
VEGAN: MINI STRAWBERRY CREAM PIES
from myrecipes.com
Crust:
1 cup almonds
⅔ cup macadamia nuts
½ cup coconut flakes
½ cup dates
3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
2 tablespoons agave nectar
1 teaspoon salt
Filling:
1 ½ cups strawberries, halved
4 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
3 tablespoons agave nectar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 ounces silken tofu
Garnish:
Vegan whipped topping (optional)
Strawberries, chopped (optional)
To make the crust, combine all ingredients for the crust in the bowl of a food processor until all ingredients are finely ground and mixture begins to come together into a ball. Divide mixture evenly among divide evenly among the cups of a 12-cup mini muffin pan; press evenly along bottom and slightly up sides of muffin cups to form each pie’s crust. Place in freezer while you prepare the filling.
To make the filling, combine all ingredients for the filling in the bowl of a food processor until well blended. Pour strawberry mixture evenly into prepared crusts. Return to freezer and chill for 2 hours. After 2 hours, keep pies in refrigerator until served.
Garnish, as desired.
PERFECT STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
from acouplecooks.com
2 cups frozen strawberries
1 banana (room temperature)
¼ cup Greek yogurt*
1 cup milk (or almond milk or oat milk)
1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup, honey, or agave syrup
½ cup ice
Optional add-ins: 1 tablespoon almond butter, ¼ teaspoon vanilla, fresh mint leaves or basil leaves
Place all ingredients in a blender, breaking the banana into pieces. Blend until creamy and frothy, stopping and scraping down the sides as necessary. If desired, garnish with a frozen strawberry and mint sprig. Serve immediately or store in a covered jar in the refrigerator for 2 days.
STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM SCONES
from tasteofhome.com
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup plus 2 teaspoons sugar, divided
2-1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
2/3 cup half-and-half cream
1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh strawberries
1 large egg, lightly beaten
In a large bowl, combine the flour, 1/3 cup sugar, baking powder, lemon zest, salt and cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cream just until moistened.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead 5 times. Gently knead in strawberries, about 5 times. Pat into an 8-in. circle; brush with egg and sprinkle with remaining sugar. Cut into 8 wedges.
Separate wedges and place 2 in. apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 9-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.
