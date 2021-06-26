Any time is a good time for a healthy smoothie, but summer’s heat can make us want to eat light, and a smoothie is a great way to enjoy a light dinner on a hot day and still get plenty of nutritious foods.
The website modernhoney.com is focused on health drinks. Here are several recipes. Just choose and blend.
SIX HEALTHY
SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
BABE RUTH
STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE BANANA SMOOTHIE
1 cup Strawberries
1⁄2 cup Pineapple
1 Banana
2 cups Orange Juice
1⁄2 cup Greek Yogurt
1 cup Spinach optional
1 Tablespoon Chia or Flaxseeds optional
Ice
SWEET CHERRY
ALMOND SMOOTHIE
1 1⁄2 cups Cherries frozen
1 cup Almond Milk
1 scoop Protein Powder
1 Banana
Ice
Optional: top with unsweetened coconut flakes + almond butter
LOVELY GREENS SMOOTHIE
1 cup Pineapple
2 cups Spinach
1⁄2 cup Grapes
1 1⁄2 cup Orange Juice
1 Banana
Ice
CHOCOLATE
POWERHOUSE SMOOTHIE
1 cup Coconut Milk
1 scoop Chocolate Protein Powder
1⁄2 cup Blueberries
1 cup Spinach
1 Banana
1 Tablespoon Almond Butter
Ice
YOUTHFUL GLOW GREEN SMOOTHIE
2 Handfuls approximately 2 cups Kale or Power Greens Mix
2 Handfuls approximately 2 cups Baby Spinach
2 cups Pure Apple Juice
1⁄2 Cucumber
1⁄2 Lemon squeezed (for extra benefits, use the juice from an entire lemon)
1 Banana
Ice
Optional:
1 teaspoon Fresh Ginger grated
PEACHY MANGO SMOOTHIE
1 cup Peaches
1 cup Mangoes
1 Banana
1 cup Orange Juice
1⁄4 teaspoon Turmeric
1⁄4 teaspoon Ginger
•
Still healthy, here are some recipes from wholefully.com.
HEALTHY COFFEE SMOOTHIE
1 frozen banana
1 cup strong-brewed coffee
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1⁄2 cup plain Greek yogurt
Honey or maple syrup, to taste
Combine banana, coffee, cocoa powder, and yogurt in a blender, and blend until smooth. Sweeten to taste.
DREAMY ORANGE SMOOTHIE
1 frozen banana
1 orange, peeled or 2 clementines, peeled
1⁄2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup unsweetened milk (nut, soy, animal)
Honey or maple syrup, to taste
Combine all ingredients except the maple syrup/honey in a blender and blend until smooth. Sweeten to taste.
SWEET POTATO-PEACH SMOOTHIE
1 Large Sweet Potato - cooked & mashed or store-bought cooked potatoes
2 Medium Fresh Peach – chopped (You may use frozen or canned)
1 Cup Milk – use vegan options if need be
½ Cup Ice - OPTIONAL
1 Tsp Fresh Ginger
Pinch of Cinnamon
Pinch of Sea-Salt – You can use any salt
Blend and enjoy.
•
Just had to add this unusual recipe. You might be surprised how well pineapple and jalapeno go together. Just pile into your blender and go!
PINEAPPLE MINT JALAPENO
SMOOTHIE
1 pineapple peeled and diced
8 mint sprigs
¾ jalapeño seeded
1 ½ cups ice cubes
hemp seeds and chia seeds for topping optional
(606) 326-2661 |