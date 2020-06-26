For two or three months, there were no professional haircuts.
When the isolation began in March, I already needed a haircut. I did not rush out to get one because I had too many other things to think about: Can I work from home? What do I need to work from home? Are my kitchen cabinets stocked up? How much toilet paper do I have? Where can I get more?
It wasn’t long before people were talking about cutting their own hair. What kind of lunatics are these people, I wondered. How in the world can you cut your own hair? I can’t see the back of my head so how dare I cut the hair there?
There is more to cutting your own hair than most can imagine. Did you know if you cut your hair wet it will be shorter than you think? That’s why when you cut your own bangs it’s a disaster 99% of the time (I have no data to back up that statistic; it just seems right).
I get my haircut with no regularity. I know when my hair doesn’t have the body it should and that is haircut time. That doesn’t mean I immediately make an appointment. I tolerate it until I can’t any more, then rush to my salon on the verge of panic and wait for an opening to get a trim and save my sanity.
In times of crisis, I have been known to pull myself together and that’s what I did about my hair.
Setting in my mind the idea I could get a haircut in June or July, I hunkered down, put my salt-and-pepper mop in a ponytail and proceeded through isolation without another thought to my ’do.
But when June arrived and I still was unsure about going out, that old familiar feeling of agitation returned — agitation spurred by ratty hair.
I just need a trim, I thought. Surely I could trim the ends off my hair without disaster.
I recalled reading in Seventeen magazine decades ago a technique for trimming hair: Put your hair in a ponytail and whack off the ends.
I had a pony tail; I was halfway there.
In front of the bathroom mirror, I raised my ponytail above my head and cut off hair that stuck out, making the stalk of hair even on the end.
I was shocked to see how much I’d cut off and just as shocked to see how much gray was in that sprig.
As I can’t see the back of my head, so I don’t have any idea how uneven my hair is now, but I can still make a ponytail, so nobody will know.
The best part is I don’t even have bangs.
