Hanukkah will begin at sunset on Sunday with with it come special recipes families have enjoyed for generations.
Here are some ideas from Southern Living. Some might be familiar, some might not be, but all will be delicious.
MINI SWEET POTATO LATKES
1 large (1-lb.) sweet potato, peeled
2 medium scallions, finely chopped (about ¼ cup), plus more thinly sliced scallions for garnish
½ cup potato flour
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste
Canola oil
Sour cream
Grate sweet potato using the largest holes of a box grater (4 cups). Gently stir together grated sweet potato, finely chopped scallions, potato flour, eggs, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until well combined. Divide and shape sweet potato mixture into 16 (3-inch) thin patties (about ¼ cup sweet potato mixture per patty). Place patties (latkes) on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper until ready to cook.
Pour oil to a depth of ¼ inch in a large skillet, and heat over medium to 325°F. Working in 4 batches, add latkes to hot oil, and cook until golden brown and crispy, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels, and immediately season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep warm in a 200°F oven. Allow hot oil to return to 325°F between batches. Serve hot latkes immediately with sour cream; garnish with thinly sliced scallions.
BRISKET WITH GREMOLATA
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 (5-lb.) beef brisket, fat trimmed to 1/4 inch thick
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 large red onions, cut into 1-inch slices
1 cup kosher dry red wine
1 pound small carrots, peeled
1 cup dried pitted plums (about 5 oz.)
3 fresh thyme sprigs
Gremolata
1 1/2 cups packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
1/2 cup olive oil
1 1/2 tablespoons prepared or grated fresh horseradish
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Heat oil in large skillet over high until just smoking. Sprinkle meat with salt and pepper. Cook in hot oil until browned on all sides, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker; set aside.
Reduce heat under skillet to medium-high. Add onions to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and beginning to wilt, about 2 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring and scraping bottom of skillet to loosen browned bits, until liquid is reduced by about half, about 2 minutes. Add to slow cooker. Place carrots, dried plums, thyme, and 1 cup water in slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until Brisket is tender, about 7 hours.
Prepare the Gremolata: Combine parsley, olive oil, horseradish, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a food processor, and pulse until very finely chopped, about 10 times. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Transfer Brisket to a cutting board to rest; transfer carrots to a platter. Pour cooking juices from slow cooker through a fine mesh strainer into a large bowl, discarding solids. Let strained liquid stand 10 minutes for fat to rise to the surface; skim and discard fat. Whisk liquid vigorously; transfer 1 1/2 cups to a small bowl. Discard remaining liquid. Slice Brisket against the grain; transfer to platter with carrots. Top with Gremolata, and serve with reserved liquid.
CHOCOLATE-HAZELNUT RUGELACH
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface and dusting
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
4 ounces cold cream cheese, cubed
½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
1 large egg yolk
3 tablespoons light brown sugar
¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 tablespoons finely chopped toasted hazelnuts
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate (from 1 [4-oz.] bar), finely chopped
1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon sparkling sugar
Pulse together flour, granulated sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, 3 to 4 pulses. Add cream cheese and butter; pulse until mixture forms large, crumbly pieces, 6 to 8 pulses. Add egg yolk; pulse until just incorporated, 3 to 4 pulses.
Turn dough out onto a clean work surface, and knead until dough just comes together, about 1 minute. Divide in half; shape each piece into a rectangle about 5 x 3 inches. Wrap individually in plastic wrap, and chill at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
Stir together brown sugar and ground cinnamon in a small bowl. Remove 1 chilled dough rectangle from refrigerator, and unwrap. Place dough on a well-floured work surface, and lightly dust with flour. Roll into a rectangle about 12 x 6 inches. Sprinkle dough rectangle with half of the brown sugar mixture. Sprinkle half of the chopped hazelnuts over brown sugar mixture. Sprinkle half of the finely chopped chocolate over hazelnuts. Starting at 1 long end, carefully roll dough up into a tight log. Place log, seam side down, on a baking sheet. Repeat procedure with remaining chilled dough rectangle, brown sugar mixture, chopped hazelnuts, and chopped chocolate. Freeze logs, unwrapped, 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove 1 dough log from freezer; cut into 12 (1-inch-thick) slices. Arrange slices, standing upright with seam side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush tops of slices evenly with half of the whipping cream, and sprinkle with half of the sparkling sugar. Bake until rugelach are golden brown and dough is flaky, 13 to 15 minutes. Cool on baking sheet 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack, and cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes. Repeat procedure with remaining dough log.
ROAST CHICKEN
1 (4- to 5-lb.) whole chicken
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 lemon half
1 teaspoon seasoned pepper
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Preheat oven to 450.° If applicable, remove neck and giblets from chicken, and reserve for another use. Rinse chicken with cold water, and drain cavity well. Pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle 1/2 tsp. salt inside cavity. Place lemon half inside cavity.
Stir together pepper, rosemary, and remaining 1 tsp. salt. Brush outside of chicken with oil. Rub 2 1/2 tsp. pepper mixture into skin. Sprinkle remaining pepper mixture over both sides of breast. Place chicken, breast side up, on a lightly greased wire rack in a lightly greased shallow roasting pan. Add 3/4 cup water.
Bake at 450° for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 375°, and bake 30 minutes. Baste chicken with pan juices; drizzle with melted butter. Bake 15 to 25 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in thigh registers 165°, shielding with aluminum foil. Remove chicken from oven, and baste with pan juices. Let stand 10 minutes.
CRANBERRY SAUCE MEATBALLS
1 (14-oz.) can jellied cranberry sauce
1 (10.5-oz.) jar hot jalapeño pepper jelly
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
1 teaspoon garlic salt
2 (1-lb.) pkg. frozen beef meatballs
1 small jalapeño chile, seeded and finely chopped
1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Whisk together cranberry sauce, pepper jelly, lemon juice, and garlic salt in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium, whisking until mixture melts and is well blended, about 4 minutes. Add meatballs, stirring to coat in sauce. Cover and continuing cooking over medium until meatballs are thawed and sauce is beginning to bubble, 6 to 8 minutes.
Uncover and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring often, until meatballs are heated through and sauce is thickened giving the meatballs a glazed coating, about 6 minutes. Spoon meatballs on a platter; spoon additional sauce from pot over meatballs, and sprinkle evenly with jalapenos and parsley. Serve hot.
GREEN BEANS WITH GARLIC
3 pounds green beans, trimmed
3 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Cook beans in boiling salted water to cover 5 minutes or just until tender. Drain well.
Cook half of garlic in 1 Tbsp. hot oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat 1 minute or until golden. Add half of beans, and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish. Repeat procedure with remaining garlic, oil, beans, salt, and pepper.
MUSHROOM STROGANOFF
1 pound wide egg noodles
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 small white onion, thinly sliced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound baby bella mushrooms*
1/2 cup dry white wine
1.5 cups vegetable stock
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce (here is a vegetarian brand)
3 1/2 tablespoons flour
3 small sprigs of fresh thyme (or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme)
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt or light sour cream
Kosher salt and freshly-cracked black pepper
optional toppings: freshly-grated Parmesan cheese, chopped fresh parsley, black pepper
Cook egg noodles al dente in boiling, generously-salted water according to package instructions.
Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add onions and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, garlic and mushrooms and stir.
Continue sautéing for an additional 5-7 minutes. Add wine; simmer for 3 minutes.