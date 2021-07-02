To celebrate the birth of our nation, we like to grill out. I don't know why, but I'm glad we do. By grilling, we enjoy the outdoors and some of the freshest, tastiest food of the year.
Here are a few recipes to make on the grill and to enjoy alongside grilled foo.
BBQ GRILLED
CHICKEN
from delish.com
2 c. barbecue sauce
Juice of 1 lime
2 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. hot sauce
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts (or drumsticks)
Vegetable oil, for grill
In a large bowl, whisk together barbecue sauce, lime juice, honey, and hot sauce and season with salt and pepper. Set aside 1⁄2 cup for basting.
Add chicken to bowl and toss until coated.
Heat grill to high. Oil grates and grill chicken, basting with reserved marinade, until charred, 8 minutes per side for breasts, and 10 to 12 minutes per side for drumsticks.
GRILLED CORN ON THE COB
from spendwith pennies.com
4 ears of corn
1 tablespoon olive oil if direct grilling
2 tablespoons butter
salt & pepper to taste
To Grill Corn in Husks
Peel back the husks of the corn without detaching them from the bottom of the cob. Remove silk and fold husks back into place to cover the corn.
Place corn in a sink or large bowl of water to soak for at least 15 minutes (it can soak overnight if needed).
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Remove corn from the water and shake off excess so it's not dripping. Place cobs on the grill and cook 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally.
Once corn is cooked to your liking remove from the grill, peel off husks and serve with butter, salt & pepper.
To Direct Grill Corn
Preheat grill to medium heat.
Remove husks and silk from corn. Brush each piece with olive oil.
Place corn directly on the grill and cook 10-15 minutes turning occasionally.
Remove from grill and serve with butter, salt & pepper to taste.
SUMMER
PASTA SALAD
from foodnetwork.com
1 pound twisted pasta, such as cavatappi
1 cup olive oil
1⁄3 cup red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 Persian cucumbers, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
2 pints mini heirloom cherry tomatoes or other cherry tomatoes, halved
2 stalks celery, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
2 cups radishes, thinly sliced
2 cups fresh corn kernels (from 4 about ears)
1 medium shallot, thinly sliced (about 1⁄2 cup)
1⁄2 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped
1⁄3 cup fresh dill, roughly chopped
Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold running water to cool the pasta and stop the cooking process. Drain well and set aside.
Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, 2 teaspoons salt and 3⁄4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Add the pasta, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery, radishes, corn, shallot, parsley and dill. Toss to combine and allow to marinate at room temperature for least 30 minutes or cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature.
WATERMELON LIMEADE
from watermelon.org
6 cups cubed watermelon
1⁄2 cup lime juice
2-3 tablespoons agave, to taste
Lime wedges and mint, for garnish (optional)
Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
Strain into a large pitcher filled with ice.
Garnish with lime wedges and mint (optional).
GORGEOUS GREEN SUMMER VEGETABLE SAUTE
from theflamingvegan.com
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 large shallot, peeled and finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped (optional)
2 cups of sugar snap peas in pods, or mange-tout
1 lb asparagus, trimmed and sliced into 1 inch pieces
2 medium-sixed zucchini, finely sliced
1 squirt of fresh lemon juice (optional)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
A handful of fresh basil, lightly torn
Heat the oil in a large skillet/frying-pan over a medium burner. Sauté the sliced shallot and garlic (if using), stirring frequently until lightly browned., approximately 4-5 minutes. Turn up the heat to medium-high and add the peas/mange-tout and asparagus, stirring all the time, for around 4 minutes.
Add the sliced zucchini and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until all the vegetables are tender but still slightly crunchy, 4-5 minutes more.
Take off the heat and stir in the basil. Add the lemon juice if you are using (recommended!) and season with the salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
CHERRY PIE COOKIE BARS
from foodnetwork.com
Cookie Bars:
11⁄2 cups granulated sugar
11⁄3 cups (2 sticks plus 5 tablespoons) salted butter, softened
1⁄2 orange, zested
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons whole milk
One 30-ounce can cherry pie filling
Glaze:
1 cup confectioners' sugar
1 tablespoon whole milk
1 lemon, zested
For the cookie bars: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Cream together the granulated sugar, butter and orange zest in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until pale and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing in between, then the vanilla. Mix until fully incorporated.
Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Add half the dry ingredients to the butter-sugar mixture, mixing, then add half the milk. Add the remaining dry ingredients followed by the remaining milk and mix until the dough comes together.
Press two-thirds of the dough into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Pour over the cherry pie filling and spread it out evenly. Drop spoonfuls of the remaining dough over the pie filling. Bake until the edges and top are golden and the center is set, 35 to 40 minutes. Let the bars cool and set, 15 to 20 minutes.
For the glaze. Add the confectioners' sugar, milk and lemon zest to a bowl and stir until smooth. Drizzle over the bars. Cut into bars in the baking dish and serve.
