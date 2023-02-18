My husband once asked if I could live in any time period, what would it be. He said he would choose to live in the old West.
“You wouldn’t last a day,” I told him. “You aren’t mean enough for the old West.”
“But I would run the general store,” he said, noting that would keep him out of the way of violence.
“With your sass mouth, you wouldn’t last a day at that, either,” I said, imagining him sweeping off the walkway in front of the store and making smart-alecky remarks to the guys in the black hats as they tie their horses to the hitching rail.
I wouldn’t go back in time, because women have more freedom and more options than in the past. I would not want to be someone’s property or have no career choices but being a teacher or being a wife and mother.
I enjoy stories set in medieval times. I enjoy the music and the costumes, at least as I know them. But I sure wouldn’t want to live like that.
Like most previous time periods, getting food during medieval times was a lot of hard work. For ordinary people, survival depended on raising a successful garden and being a good hunter. Most cooking amounted to putting “something” in a kettle and cooking it over an open fire. Usually it was rabbit, squirrel, pigeon and doves, as the good stuff, like deer and swan, was considered property of the wealthy. No seafood, unless you lived near the ocean.
Preservation techniques were limited to making cheese to preserve dairy. Harvesting grain for bread was back-breaking work, and preservation methods for grain were limited to the making of beer and ale.
Fasting was expected during many days of the year. As a Baptist, I can’t wrap my head around the church discouraging eating, especially when I think about some of those fellowship hall dinners we had consisting of ham loaf, homemade rolls and red velvet cake.
It was considered immoral to eat breakfast too soon after arising, fine for the rich, but if you’re going out to pull the plow, it’s quite a bit more challenging.
However, several breakthroughs in food happened during these times. For example, knights who went on crusades returned with dates, figs, lemons, oranges and olives. Pepper and other spices were discovered. Too bad it was centuries before the poor would be able to afford any of these innovations. The rich also began raising fish in their own ponds, which was the same idea as our current farm-raised fish, but without the little overalls and straw hat, I’m sure.