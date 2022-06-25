As June is National Soul Food Month, today it’s all about Southern cooking.
But not just any Southern cooking. This is not fine-living food you read about in a slick magazine. These are the kinds of dishes born of need, of doing the best you can with what you have to work with. All of the greatest cuisines are based on that concept. Some say it’s peasant food, but it’s still fit for a king.
Here are some recipes, some of them modified for the times, from Taste of Home.
CHEESE AND GRITS CASSEROLE
4 cups water
1 cup uncooked old-fashioned grits
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup 2% milk
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon paprika
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Slowly stir in grits and salt. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until thickened, 5-7 minutes. Cool slightly. Gradually whisk in milk, butter and eggs. Stir in cheese, Worcestershire sauce and cayenne.
Transfer to a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 30-35 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
VIBRANT BLACK-EYED PEA SALAD
2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
1 each small green, yellow and red peppers, finely chopped
1 small red onion, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
2 tablespoons minced fresh basil
DRESSING:
1/4 cup red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard
1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/4 cup olive oil
In a large bowl, combine peas, tomatoes, peppers, onion, celery and basil.
For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk vinegar, mustard, oregano, salt and pepper. Gradually whisk in oil until blended. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 3 hours before serving.
HOT COLLARDS AND ARTICHOKE DIP
12 ounces frozen chopped collard greens (about 4 cups), thawed and squeezed dry
2 jars (7-1/2 ounces each) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 cup sour cream
1 package (6-1/2 ounces) garlic-herb spreadable cheese
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
10 thick-sliced peppered bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
Garlic naan flatbreads, warmed and cut into wedges
In a large bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients and 1 cup mozzarella cheese until blended. Transfer to a greased 11-by-7-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees until heated through and cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes. Serve with naan.
SAUCY PORK CHOPS
4 bone-in pork loin chops (8 ounces each)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons canola oil
2 cups ketchup
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional
Sprinkle pork chops with garlic powder, salt and pepper. In a large skillet, brown chops in oil on both sides; drain.
In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, brown sugar and liquid smoke if desired. Pour half of the sauce into a 3-qt. slow cooker. Top with pork chops and remaining sauce. Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours or until meat is tender.
TASTY PORK RIBS
4 pounds bone-in country-style pork ribs
1 cup ketchup
1 cup barbecue sauce
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon molasses
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons dried minced onion
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Place ribs in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Combine the remaining ingredients; pour over ribs.
Cover and cook on low until meat is tender, 6-7 hours.
IVA’S PEACH COBBLER
6 to 8 large ripe peaches, peeled and sliced
2-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
3/4 to 1 cup sugar
CRUST:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 large egg yolks. room temperature
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 large egg whites, room temperature, stiffly beaten
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine peaches, cornstarch and sugar; place in a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. For crust, in a bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and baking powder. Stir in egg yolks and butter. Gently fold in egg whites. Spread over peaches. Bake until the fruit is bubbling around edges and top is golden, about 45 minutes.