Many readers could give a hoot about poetry, but I would love to see a resurgence of interest in what is the most difficult kind of writing one can do.
Writing a good poem is intellectually, emotionally and physically draining. It’s much more difficult than the writing I do every day. It takes a different mindset and a different, deeper kind of concentration.
In most cases, it’s also much more difficult to understand. But it’s truly worth the effort.
Have you ever read a comic strip you didn’t understand at first, but after you read it another time or two, the joke dawns on you? That’s called a thinker. You’re more satisfied if you have to work for it a little bit.
It’s the same with poetry.
Most of us are in such a hurry, we read things so quickly we don’t understand them, even when they’re written in a clear and concise way.
Poetry takes time. Like a pot of good spaghetti sauce needs to brew a while and let the flavors mingle, to fully understand a poem, you often have to read it a few times, then let it simmer in your brain. You can go back and reread it anytime you want; that will help the simmering process.
But you don’t just read it over and over. Your brain must be engaged with the poem. That’s when the gears start turning.
That’s right: Poetry can be an exercise for the brain. Thinking through a poem is a workout for your mind.
Like a song, which is what much poetry is, a poem can bring emotional comfort. It can help you learn about yourself and about life in general. It can inspire you to create something — and it doesn’t have to be a poem.
But April is National Poetry Month, so that’s what I’m focused on today.
The best way to mark the month meant to honor poetry is to read some.
Here’s one that, despite the dark theme, is very funny. What’s a better way to enjoy poetry than to be able to laugh at it?
Resumé
By Dorothy Parker
Razors pain you;
Rivers are damp;
Acids stain you;
And drugs cause cramp.
Guns aren’t lawful;
Nooses give;
Gas smells awful;
You might as well live.
