I thought I had a slightly unhealthy relationship with pencils, until I learned about Aaron Bartholmey of Colfax, Iowa, who has a collection of more than 70,000 pencils.
You might wonder what constitutes an unhealthy relationship with inanimate objects, specifically pencils.
Mine, which is really with not just pencils, but practically any stationery product, is simply that, in a time of reduced use of paper, pens, pencils and related items, I take joy in writing by hand. I love the feel and smell and texture of various papers. I like the feel of a pen as ink leaves the tip, at my command, to form whatever communique I desire. To be frank, it’s usually just addressing a card or doing crosswords, which I like to call “putting letters in squares.”
Sure, I could be spending too much money on expensive things, to I’m happy my obsession is cheap. In fact, the only reason I think it’s an obsession is I like to have all my pencils in a cup separate from pens, and I like them to be super sharp, which of course, means I need pencil sharpeners, too.
But 70,000 pencils? That is a real obsession. But he has a good reason for it. He said he collections wooden advertising pencils since he was a child, his favorites being from his hometown, because some of those pencils “are the only place where there is any record of that business still, and I think it’s just a neat way to preserve history.”
I remember when businesses gave out pencils as advertisements, and there was something special about those writing sticks. They were more interesting than the yellow ones that simply read “No. 2.”
Of course, I have nowhere near 70,000 writing utensils, but if you counted all the ones I’ve lost over the years, I might.