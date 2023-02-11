Many who are single dread Valentine’s Day. Anti-Valentine’s Day people do things to soothe themselves on Feb. 14. I once went to dinner with three other single people on that date. We had a good time, too.
Other activities for a single person on Valentine’s Day:
• Enjoy a spa day.
• Have a movie marathon at home.
• Volunteer.
• Visit a local museum.
• Buy yourself something nice.
• Eat chocolate.
• Try a new recipe.
• Get a makeover.
• Binge a new show.
• Try an escape room.
• Give all your friends cards.
• Invite friends for a game night.
•Take yourself to your favorite restaurant for dinner and dessert.
• Do a good deed for someone.
But some, those who seek revenge, might not find solitary pursues satisfying. They need to express their rage.
One way to do that is with a cockroach.
The San Antonio Zoo is offering its Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser, which allows donors to name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after a former love and then watch it be fed to an animal. The donor will receive a digital card and the ex will be notified a roach has been named after them. Proceeds support the zoo’s work preserving wildlife habitats in Texas and around the world. The Bronx Zoo said it also will offer a gift to the ex-partner with its Name a Roach for your Valentine event, and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy launched a Name-a-Roach Valentine’s Day special.
I’m not sure what to made of this trend. It’s brutal! I thought we were supposed to work these things out in our heads and hearts and move on. This doesn’t sound like moving on to me; it sounds like an insatiable need for revenge.
I prefer to just buy myself something nice.