Many who are single dread Valentine’s Day. Anti-Valentine’s Day people do things to soothe themselves on Feb. 14. I once went to dinner with three other single people on that date. We had a good time, too.

Other activities for a single person on Valentine’s Day:

• Enjoy a spa day.

• Have a movie marathon at home.

• Volunteer.

• Visit a local museum.

• Buy yourself something nice.

• Eat chocolate.

• Try a new recipe.

• Get a makeover.

• Binge a new show.

• Try an escape room.

• Give all your friends cards.

• Invite friends for a game night.

•Take yourself to your favorite restaurant for dinner and dessert.

• Do a good deed for someone.

But some, those who seek revenge, might not find solitary pursues satisfying. They need to express their rage.

One way to do that is with a cockroach.

The San Antonio Zoo is offering its Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser, which allows donors to name a cockroach, rodent or vegetable after a former love and then watch it be fed to an animal. The donor will receive a digital card and the ex will be notified a roach has been named after them. Proceeds support the zoo’s work preserving wildlife habitats in Texas and around the world. The Bronx Zoo said it also will offer a gift to the ex-partner with its Name a Roach for your Valentine event, and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy launched a Name-a-Roach Valentine’s Day special.

I’m not sure what to made of this trend. It’s brutal! I thought we were supposed to work these things out in our heads and hearts and move on. This doesn’t sound like moving on to me; it sounds like an insatiable need for revenge.

I prefer to just buy myself something nice.

