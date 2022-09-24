It’s the year of the mouth, for me, anyway.
I’ve been lucky, having pretty good dental health all my life, until this year.
By 2023, I will have had four oral surgeries. In less that a year.
For those who have had teeth pulled or orthodontia, feel free to ridicule me, but it’s been a harrowing year.
First, I had what you call a frenectomy. You know that little string of skin connecting your lip to your gums? That’s a frenum and it had to come out. I envisioned him using a big, scary scissors or a scalpel, but fortunately he used a laser. I just closed my eyes, opened my mouth and let him go at it. It was over in no time with very little pain.
Next, I had my first tooth pulled. It wasn’t the first tooth I got, but it was the first one to be pulled.
The news I would need the procedure shook me. Not only did I dread the thought of seeing a hole in my mouth, the idea of someone wrenching a tooth out of the bone in my head was terrifying. This is the kind of thing that keeps me out of haunted houses.
I tried fairly successfully to forget about it until the day before, when my churning stomach only made matters worse.
What could I say to get out of this appointment? How sick would I need to be to cancel?
But somehow, I did not cancel. With great dread, I drove to my dentist’s office and sat down in the torture chair, trying to do a little yoga breathing to calm down.
Yoga breathing didn’t help much. I still gripped the armrest with intensity. At the first sensation, I began whining so I could get more numbing agent. After the Novocaine set in, it was no time until that bad tooth popped right out. That’s likely thanks to a lot of infection, says my dentist.
Then, I had a gum graft.That’s when your periodontist takes some of the gum on the roof of your mouth and grafts it onto a place where you have gum recession.
Even though it sounds like medieval torture, it was a painless procedure with a numbing agent and minimally uncomfortable after the fact. You just have to follow doctor’s orders for aftercare.
I’m glad I know that, as I have yet another procedure, another gum graft, upcoming, a time yet to be determined.
This has all been new to me, and terrifying. But it’s part of old age, the process of time taking a toll on the body. I’m just glad I’m not down to just gums.