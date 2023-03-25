I’m always excited when spring arrives. I like more sunshine, time outdoors and fresh-from-the-garden food.
While it’s a little early to get much farm-fresh food, there are a few items you can expect to start coming in early — peas, broccoli, kale, arugula, cabbage, spinach, carrots, radishes, scallions, cilantro and lettuce.
GARLIC ROASTED RADISHES
from therealfooddietitians.com
1 lb. fresh radishes, stems removed, ends trimmed, and halved
1 tablespoon melted ghee, butter, coconut oil or avocado oil
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon dried parsley, dried chives, or dried dill or mix
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
Optional toppings: Ranch dressing for drizzling or garnish of fresh parsley, dill, or chives
Preheat oven to 425℉. In a bowl, combine the radishes, cooking fat (ghee, butter or oil), dried herbs, salt, and pepper; toss until the radishes are evenly coated. (Note: don’t add the minced garlic until step 3).
Spread radishes out in a single layer in a large 9×13 inch baking dish.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, tossing every 10 minutes. After the first 10 minutes of baking add the minced garlic and toss. Return to oven to bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until radishes are golden brown and easily pierced with a fork.
If desired, serve with ranch dressing for dipping or drizzling on top and garnish with fresh parsley, dill, or chives.
SAUTEED CABBAGE WITH GARLIC AND LIME
1 small green cabbage, about 2 pounds
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 small yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced
2 to 3 large garlic cloves, minced
Kosher salt
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes or Aleppo pepper
½ teaspoon coriander
Juice of 1 lime
Feta dressing or tahini sauce
Remove any wilting outer leaves of the cabbage. Cut the cabbage into two halves through the core, then cut each half down the middle (you should end up with 4 wedges).
Rinse the wedges under cold water and give them a good shake. Pat dry using paper towels.
Using a sharp knife, remove the core by cutting into it at an angle where the stems and leaves meet. Shred the cabbage wedges thinly (you can also throw them in the food processor or use a mandoline slicer). If the cabbage seems wet, pat it again with some paper towels.
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat and add about 3 to 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. When the oil is just shimmering, add the cabbage, onions, and garlic (it will look like you have a lot in the pan, but it will cook down quickly enough). Season with a good pinch of kosher salt, red pepper flakes (or Aleppo pepper, which is not as hot, but offers a subtle sweetness and a little bit of heat), and coriander.
Cook the cabbage, tossing occasionally, until it has fully softened and caramelized in some parts (the cabbage should collapse and shrink quite a bit).
Finish with the lime juice and serve.
BUTTERY PEAS WITH THYME
2 tablespoons butter
½ cup yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1/2 medium onion)
2 teaspoons sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
2 medium garlic cloves, finely minced
3 cups frozen peas
½ teaspoon dried thyme, or 1 teaspoon fresh
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and add the onion, sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook until the onion is softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Stir in the peas and thyme and cook, stirring often, until the peas are just heated through, about 3 minutes. Season with black pepper (and additional salt if desired) and serve immediately.
SERIOUSLY, THE BEST BROCCOLI OF YOUR LIFEfrom errenskitchen.com
4 pounds broccoli
4 garlic cloves peeled and sliced See the notes section before starting
Good olive oil or for Keto – butter flavor coconut oil
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C.
Cut the broccoli florets from the thick stalks, leaving an inch or two of stalk attached to the florets, discarding the rest of the stalks. Cut the larger pieces through the base of the head with a small knife, pulling the florets apart. You should have about 8 cups of florets.
Place the broccoli florets on a sheet pan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Toss the garlic on the broccoli and drizzle with 5 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper.
Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until crisp-tender and the tips of some of the florets are browned.
Remove the broccoli from the oven and immediately toss with 1½ tablespoons olive oil, the lemon zest, lemon juice, and Parmesan. Serve hot.
OVEN-ROASTED ASPARAGUS
from allrecipes.com
1 bunch thin asparagus spears, trimmed
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 ½ tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (Optional)
1 clove garlic, minced (Optional)
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon lemon juice (Optional)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
Place asparagus into a mixing bowl; drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt, and pepper. Arrange asparagus in a single layer in a baking dish.
Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, 12 to 15 minutes depending on thickness. Sprinkle with lemon juice just before serving.
FRESH GREEN PEAS AND SUGAR SNAP PEANS IN SESAME DRESSING
from bonappetit.com
3 cups fresh shelled peas (from 3 pounds peas in pods)
12 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed
2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon oriental sesame oil
1 tablespoon (packed) golden brown sugar
1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Cook shelled peas in large saucepan of boiling salted water until almost tender, about 1 1/2 minutes. Add sugar snap peas to same pan and continue boiling 30 seconds. Drain; rinse under cold water and drain again. Transfer to large bowl.
Whisk vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, salt, and pepper in small bowl to blend. DO AHEAD Peas and dressing can be prepared 2 hours ahead. Let stand separately at room temperature. Pour dressing over peas in large bowl; toss to coat. Season salad to taste with more salt and pepper, if desired. Serve at room temperature.
FRUIT SALAD WITH SWEET LIME DRESSING
from valerieskitchen.com
One heaping cup of the following fruits:
Strawberries, hulled and sliced
Blueberries
Blackberries
Green Grapes, cut in half
Champagne, Ataulfo Mangoes (2 or 3), peeled and chopped
Kiwi, 4 or 5, peeled and thickly sliced
Dressing:
1 lime, juiced (approximately 2 or more tablespoons fresh lime juice)
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Chopped fresh mint for garnish
Combine the prepared fruit. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice and powdered sugar. Add to the fruit and toss lightly to combine
If making ahead, toss with dressing and garnish with mint just before serving.