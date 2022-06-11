History is fun, isn’t it? Even if it’s food history.
I always thought German chocolate came from Germany. Not true! It’s as American as hot dogs and apple pie.
German chocolate was invented by American baker Samuel German in 1852 for Baker’s Chocolate Co.
Although a dark chocolate, German chocolate is considered sweeter than semi-sweet chocolate, and contains a mixture of chocolate liquor, sugar, cocoa butter, various flavorings and lecithin, which is fat from egg yolks.
If you like that flavor, (who wouldn’t?), here are some recipes that let German chocolate shine.
GERMAN CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE
For Oreo Crust:
14.3 oz. Oreo Cookies-ground
4 oz. unsalted butter-melted
Chocolate Cheesecake:
2 lb. cream cheese-softened
1 and 1/4 cup sugar
2 Tablespoon cocoa powder
8 oz. semi-sweet chocolate-melted
2 teaspoon vanilla
3 eggs-slightly beaten with the fork
Coconut Pecan Topping:
1/3 cup unsalted butter
1 cup evaporated milk
3 egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup light brown sugar
4 oz. sweetened shredded coconut
3/4 cups chopped toasted pecans
Ganache for Swirls:
4 oz. chocolate-chopped
1 teaspoon coconut oil
1 Tablespoons cocoa powder
2/3 cup heavy cream
1 Tablespoon maple syrup
Oreo Crust:
Line the bottom of the 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and wrap the pan in heavy-duty aluminum foil and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 325F.
Whisk together Oreo crumbs with melted butter, then press the mixture into the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of springform pan. Place in the freezer to firm.
Chocolate Cheesecake:
Melt the chocolate and set it aside.
Beat softened cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla. Mix in the cocoa and melted chocolate.
Add eggs and beat just to combine.
Spread the mixture over the crust and smooth the top. Place in the preheated oven, then place a small pot filled with water under the pan.
Bake about 1 hour and 15 minutes or until the center has set. Turn off the oven and crack the door open for additional hour, then place the cake on the counter to cool to room temperature, then chill in the fridge for 4 hour.
When it’s cooled remove the ring from the springform pan and transfer the cake onto the serving plate.
Coconut Pecan Topping:
In a sauce pan stir together evaporated milk, butter, light brown sugar, and egg yolks. Stirring constantly simmer for 10 minutes until thicken (it should be pudding-like).
Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.
Next, stir in coconut and pecans. Set aside to cool to room temperature, then spread over the chilled cake.
Chocolate Ganache Swirls:
Melt the chocolate and coconut oil, then stir in maple syrup.
Whisk in cold heavy cream until smooth and creamy. Then whisk in cocoa powder. Set aside to cool and reach piping consistency.
Transfer to a piping bag and make the swirls.
GLUTEN FREE: DARK GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE
from theheritagecook.com
Chocolate cake
3 cups granulated sugar
2-3/4 cups gluten-free flour blend with xanthan gum or all-purpose flour
1-1/8 cups unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch-process
2-1/4 tsp baking powder (gluten-free if needed)
2-1/4 tsp baking soda
1-1/2 tsp kosher or fine sea salt
3 large eggs
1-1/2 cups (355 ml) milk
3/4 cup vegetable oil
1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups very hot water
Coconut Macadamia Filling and Topping
1-1/4 cups granulated sugar
1/3 cup water
2/3 cupheavy cream
1/2 cup macadamia nuts, toasted and roughly chopped
1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut, lightly toasted
Make the Cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter 2 (8- or 9-inch) round cake pans. Set aside.
Sift together the 3 cups sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Transfer to the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment (or use a hand mixer) and blend briefly.
Whisk together the eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Add to the dry ingredients and mix at low speed for 5 minutes. Gradually add the hot water, mixing at low speed just until combined. The batter will be quite thin.
Divide the batter equally between the two pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few crumbs and the center feels firm to the touch, 25 to 35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Let the layers cool in the pans. Cake layers can be made up to 1 day ahead. Once cool, cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
Meanwhile, make the Caramel: Pour the 1-1/4 cups sugar into the center of a deep light-colored saucepan. Carefully pour the water around the edge of the pan, trying not to splash any sugar onto the walls. Very carefully, gently stir to moisten the sugar, being sure not to splash any sugar crystals onto the sides of the pan.
Over high heat, bring to a full boil and cook without stirring, swirling the pan occasionally to even out the color, until it reaches a medium caramel color, 5 to 15 minutes. (Note: If you are not using a heavy duty, high quality pan it may take more or less time to caramelize the sugar.) Immediately remove from the heat and use a long-handled spoon to slowly and carefully stir in the cream — it will bubble up and may splatter so be cautious. Stir in the nuts and coconut. Keep warm or re-warm when ready to use.
To Assemble: Loosen the cakes from the pans and turn them out onto a rack. Place one layer, rounded side down, on your serving platter. Top with about half of the coconut/macadamia mixture, spreading it out until it just barely reaches the edges of the cake. Set the second cake layer, rounded side up, on top of the filling and gently press down, spreading the filling to the edges so it shows between the layers. Scoop the remaining coconut/macadamia nut mixture on top and spread it out, leaving it slightly thicker in the center. The edges of the cake will not be covered.
GERMAN CHOCOLATE FUDGE
16 tablespoons butter cut into 8 pieces
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 cups milk chocolate chips
4 1/2 cups sugar
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
German Chocolate Icing
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 cups sugar
5 egg yolks
6 tablespoons butter
2 cups sweetened angel hair coconut
1 cup toasted chopped pecans
Place the 16 tablespoons of butter and chocolate chips in a large bowl.
In a medium saucepan, bring sugar and evaporated milk to a boil. Stir constantly for 10 minutes.
Pour sugar mixture over the butter and chocolate chips.
Use an electric mixer to beat the mixture for 3 minutes. Mix in vanilla extract.
Spread mixture evenly into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before adding icing.
To make icing, stir together heavy cream, sugar, egg yolks, and butter in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, stirring frequently.
Add coconut and pecans and mix well. Let icing cool 15-20 minutes before pouring on fudge.
GERMAN CHOCOLATE COOKIES
from nytimes.com
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup natural cocoa powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick), at room temperature
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup packed dark brown sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 ½ cups lightly toasted, sweetened shredded coconut
1 cup chopped bittersweet chocolate
1 cup chopped pecans
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, beat butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar together with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla until smooth.
Reduce the speed to low and beat in the flour mixture. Add coconut, chocolate and pecans and mix to just combine.
Portion the dough in 2 tablespoon scoops and roll them into balls. Place them on parchment-lined baking sheets, at least 2 inches apart. Bake the cookies until dry on top but still soft in the center, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately tap the sheets against a work surface to deflate them slightly. Let the cookies sit on the sheets for 3 minutes, then transfer them to a rack to cool completely.
UPGRADED GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE
from sallysbakingaddiction.com
Cake:
1 and 3/4 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)
3/4 cup unsweetened natural cocoa powder
1 and 3/4 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons espresso powder (optional)
1/2 cup canola or vegetable oil
2 large eggs, at room temperature
3/4 cup full fat sour cream, at room temperature
1/2 cup buttermilk, at room temperature
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup hot water or coffee
Coconut Pecan Filling:
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1 cup packed light or dark brown sugar
3 large egg yolks
1 can evaporated milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
Frosting:
1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
3 and 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/2 cup unsweetened natural or dutch-process cocoa powder
3 Tablespoons heavy cream or milk
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease three 9-by-2 inch cake pans, line with parchment paper, then grease the parchment paper. Parchment paper helps the cakes seamlessly release from the pans.
Make the cake:
Whisk the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and espresso powder (if using) together in a large bowl. Set aside. Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment (or you can use a whisk) mix the oil, eggs, sour cream, buttermilk, and vanilla together until combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, add the hot water or coffee, and whisk or beat it all until the batter is completely combined.
Divide batter evenly between 3 pans. Bake for 21-25 minutes. Baking times vary, so keep an eye on yours. The cakes are done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Remove the cakes from the oven and set on a wire rack. Allow to cool completely in the pan.
As the cakes cool, prepare the coconut pecan filling so it can cool and be ready at the same time. Combine butter, brown sugar, egg yolks, and evaporated milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk occasionally as the mixture comes to a low boil. Once boiling, whisk constantly until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla, toasted pecans, and coconut. Allow to cool completely before layering in cake. It will thicken even more as it cools.
Assemble and frost:
First, level the cakes if needed: using a large serrated knife, slice a thin layer off the tops of the cakes to create a flat surface. Discard (or crumble over ice cream!). Place 1 cake layer on your cake stand or serving plate. Evenly cover the top with 1/2 of the coconut pecan filling (half is about 1 and 1/4 cups). Top with 2nd layer and evenly cover the top with remaining coconut pecan filling. Top with the third cake layer. Spread the chocolate buttercream into a thick layer on top. Garnish with extra toasted pecans and coconut, if desired. Refrigerate for at least 45 minutes before slicing or else the cake may gently fall apart as you cut.
Cover leftover cake tightly and store in the refrigerator for 5 days.
To Make the Frosting:
With a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle or whisk attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until creamy — about 2 minutes. Add confectioners’ sugar, cocoa powder, heavy cream, salt, and vanilla extract. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then increase to high speed and beat for 1 full minute. Add 1/4 cup more confectioners’ sugar or cocoa powder if frosting is too thin or another Tablespoon of cream if frosting is too thick. Taste. Beat in another pinch of salt if desired.
Use immediately or cover tightly and store for up to 1 week in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer. After freezing, thaw in the refrigerator then beat the frosting on medium speed for a few seconds so it’s creamy again.