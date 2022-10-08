It’s difficult to remember food is fuel for your body when there are so many delicious options.
We don’t think delicious and healthy can coexist, but they can.
One important nutritional consideration is omega 3, which is good for fighting inflammation, in addition to making up cell membranes and boosting hormones that regulate blood clotting and contraction and relaxation of artery walls.
But enough serious talk. Let’s get to some good recipes.
GARLIC BUTTER SALMON IN FOIL
from primaverakitchen.com
1¼ pounds salmon fillet
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cloves garlic minced
3 tablespoons melted butter or melted ghee
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 tablespoon chopped parsley to garnish
lemon slices to garnish
Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line a baking sheet. The piece of foil should be large enough to fold over and seal the fish.
In a small bowl, add lemon juice, garlic, and melted butter or melted ghee. Whisk everything together.
Place the salmon on the prepared baking sheet. Pour the butter mixture over the salmon.
Season with salt, pepper, oregano, and red pepper flakes.
Fold the sides of the foil over the salmon. Make sure it is well sealed so that the sauce does not leak. Place the pan into the oven, and bake until cooked, about 12-16 minutes. The cooking time depends on the thickness of the fillet (internal temperature of 145 degrees).
Open the foil, and broil the fish for 2-3 minutes.
Remove from the oven. Using a spoon, pour some of the butter sauce left in the foil onto the salmon before serving. Then, garnish with parsley.
MACKEREL PATTIES
from cooktoria.com
15 oz canned Mackerel in brine
2 eggs
¼ cup of grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup of breadcrumbs
2 tbsp. of mayonnaise
2 tbsp. of mustard
2 tbsp. of chopped chives or scallion
vegetable oil for frying
Drain mackerel, debone and transfer to a mixing bowl. Flake meat with fork. Flaking mackerel meat with fork
Add the rest of the ingredients, excluding vegetable oil, and mix well. preparing mixture for mackerel patties
Using ¼ cup as a measure, shape into patties.
Fry in small amount of vegetable oil, on medium heat until golden brown (about 3 minutes per side).
SCOTTISH OAT-CRUSTED FRIED HERRINGfrom honest-food.net
1/2 pound herring fillets
Salt
1/2 cup smooth prepared mustard
1/2 cup cream or milk
1 1/2 cups oats
1/4 cup vegetable oil, butter or lard
Wash the herring fillets and salt them well. Mix the mustard and cream in bowl and submerge the herring in the mixture. Let this stand for at least 10 minutes, and as long as an hour.
Put the oats in a food processor or blender and buzz until mostly broken up. You want some of the oats to be flour, and some to be still recognizable as oats. Put the oats in a large bowl.
Heat the oil or butter in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Set out some paper towels nearby to allow the finished fish to drain. Dredge the herring in the oat mixture and fry until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain on the paper towels.
SMOKED OYSTER SPREAD
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 (3.75-ounce) can smoked oysters
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Place cream cheese in a medium bowl.
Add smoked oysters, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper.
Stir to combine well.
Serve with crackers and/or cucumber slices.
FIVE-MINUTE CANDIED WALNUTS
from natashaskitchen.com
1 cup walnut halves/pieces, you can also use this recipe for candied pecans
1/4 cup white granulated sugar, (not coarse sugar)
1 Tbsp unsalted butter
Heat a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat, add 1 cup walnuts, 1/4 cup granulated sugar and 1 Tbsp butter.
Heat over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently so your mixture doesn’t burn (especially towards the end). When the sugar mixture starts melting, stir constantly until all sugar is melted and nuts are coated.
Transfer immediately onto a sheet of parchment paper and separate the nuts right away. Using two spatulas will make this task go faster. Once the coating hardens (5-7 minutes), you can transfer them to a bowl.