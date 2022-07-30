“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” — Winston Churchill
Studying history remains one of the best ways to understand and advance humanity.
We tend to undervalue studies and discoveries that don’t have obvious value. Years ago, some lawmaker was skewered for getting funding for a study of fruit flies in his state. Turns out, the study of a fruit fly’s nervous system yields all kinds of information that is essential in understanding many human diseases.
Alone, this is a good example of why we should reserve opinion in areas we’re not experts until we learn more about the subject.
But it’s an example of a scenario that happens frequently. We hear about something that sounds ridiculous and we scoff at it, even though we don’t know enough to scoff.
I believe the story of the Stone Age gum might be one of those stories.
About four years ago, a piece of birch tar was discovered in Denmark containing mouth microbes and food remnants; it was nearly 6,000-year-old chewing gum full of genetic information.
The full human genome was constructed based on that bit of gum. Scientists determined it was chewed by a female, possibly a child because children’s teeth marks had been found in previously discovered birch pitch gums. She had dark skin, dark hair and blue eyes, with genetic ties to people of Belgium and Spain rather than Scandinavia. Those genetics help outline a migratory path.
That’s already an amazing amount on information derived from ancient gum.
But it was also revealed she had recently eaten duck and hazelnuts, which leads scientists to believe she was a hunter-gatherer and ate wild food rather than farmed food. Farming existed at the time, so it could be evidence hunter-gatherers and farmers coexisted.
Microbes found in the gum were quite similar to those found in the mouths of humans today. Also discovered were indications of gum disease, strep and Epstein-Barr virus.
Even if you found this boring or are wondering why we care, it’s an important discovery. This genetic information can help scientists better understand where diseases come from and how they evolve, which can help find treatments and cures.
It also provides an example of something we might scoff at or consider a waste of time, but we shouldn’t. Just because we don’t understand it at first glance doesn’t mean it’s not worth a second, longer look.