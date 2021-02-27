I know the sound of impending death. At least, I heard what I thought was going to be my death when icy trees fell in my back yard like soldiers at Gettysburg.
In fact, the neighborhood agreed Monday night had all the sounds of war. Although most of us haven’t been to war, we have all seen the movies and imagine we can know what it’s like. I’m sure we can’t really know, because I had no idea how terrifying it could be to hear random trees, loaded beyond bear with ice, crackle and fall, only the tree and the dark knew where. No joke, I expected one to crash through the roof and send me to the next world at any moment.
My dog and I witnessed two trees fall one afternoon, one barely missing him. He high-tailed it into the house and stayed near his mommy the rest of the day and night.
So when a friend invited me and my dog to stay for a few days, I packed Freddie’s food and dishes and I dressed him in his coat and we took off.
What did I do with my cat, you might wonder. I left Harriet closed up in the house with plenty of food and water and a clean litter box. The power was on and she was as cozy as she could be without access to the outdoors.
Freddie and I journeyed north on Interstate 64, where the ice storm had not taken such a toll. When we arrived at my friend’s house, the dog expressed his frustration and discontent by relieving himself on my friend’s new carpet. Then, he proceeded to terrorize my friend’s cats.
This made me feel like a terrible houseguest, but then I decided it wasn’t me but Freddie who should feel like a terrible houseguest, so from then on, in should be incumbent on Freddie to make amends to my friend, the cat person.
I believe he did.
My friend, the cat person who graciously allowed my canine to visit for three days, had Freddie in his lap the night before we left. Fred turned on his cute and sweet side and, by the time we left, my friend had invited Freddie back to visit. I did not receive such an invitation, but that’s OK because Freddie needs someone to drive.
(606) 326-2661 |