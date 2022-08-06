On Sunday, some will celebrate Friendship Day.
I think it was created by greeting card companies to sell products, but I think it’s great to recognize good friendships. In fact, when I first heard of the pseudo-holiday, I liked the idea of it so much I declared the date my Irish setter’s birthday.
My neighbors who help me frequently are the recipients of my cooking, but I make my red velvet cake for a couple of other friends when it’s their birthday or Christmas.
In honor of Friendship Day, I took a look at some good dishes to make for friends when they are ill or need a helping hand or for no reason at all, other than to express love. Of course, the best thing to cook for your friends is whatever they like.
FRIENDSHIP CAKE
from cbbc.ca
1 box butter yellow cake mix
1 small package of instant vanilla pudding mix
4 eggs
½ cup oil
½ cup milk
½ cup cream sherry (if you prefer not to use cream sherry, just sub for half cup of milk)
1 cup maraschino cherries, drained and cut in half
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup diced peaches, drained
1 cup unsweetened coconut
1 cup chopped walnuts
In a mixing bowl, add cake mix and pudding.
In a separate bowl, whisk together oil, milk, sherry (if using) and eggs.
Pour in cake mix and mix gently until the batter comes together.
Gently stir in cherries, pineapple, peaches, coconut and walnuts.
Pour into a greased bundt pan and bake for 1 hour at 325 degrees.
When done baking, remove from oven and let cool.
Gently loosen from bundt pan and turn out onto a platter.
Dust with powdered sugar and serve.
NUTTY STUFFED MUSHROOMS
from tasteofhome.com
20 large fresh mushrooms
3 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup dry bread crumbs
1/4 cup finely chopped pecans
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
Dash cayenne pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove stems from mushrooms; set caps aside. Finely chop stems. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add chopped mushrooms and onion; saute until liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.
Meanwhile, combine remaining ingredients; add mushroom mixture. Stuff firmly into mushroom caps. Bake, uncovered, in a greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan until tender, 15-18 minutes. Serve warm.
FIVE-CHEESE SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
from tasteofhome.com
1 jar (12 ounces) roasted sweet red peppers
1 jar (6-1/2 ounces) marinated quartered artichoke hearts
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cubed
1-1/2 cups shredded Asiago cheese
6 ounces cream cheese, softened and cubed
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup shredded provolone cheese
1/3 cup minced fresh basil
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 garlic cloves, minced
Assorted crackers
Drain peppers, reserving 1 tablespoon liquid; chop peppers. Drain artichokes, reserving 2 tablespoons liquid; coarsely chop artichokes.
In a 3-qt. slow cooker coated with cooking spray, combine spinach, cheeses, basil, onion, mayonnaise, garlic, artichoke hearts and peppers. Stir in reserved pepper and artichoke liquids. Cook, covered, on high 2 hours.
Stir dip; cook, covered, until cheese is melted, 30-60 minutes longer. Stir before serving; serve with crackers.
BUFFALO CHICKEN LASAGNA
from tasteofhome.com
1 tablespoon canola oil
1-1/2 pounds ground chicken
1 small onion, chopped
1 celery rib, finely chopped
1 large carrot, grated
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained
1 bottle (12 ounces) Buffalo wing sauce
1/2 cup water
1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
9 lasagna noodles
1 carton (15 ounces) ricotta cheese
1-3/4 cups crumbled blue cheese, divided
1/2 cup minced Italian flat-leaf parsley
1 large egg, lightly beaten
3 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese
In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken, onion, celery and carrot; cook and stir until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Add garlic; cook 2 minutes longer. Stir in tomatoes, wing sauce, water, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 1 hour.
Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions; drain. In a small bowl, mix the ricotta cheese, 3/4 cup blue cheese, parsley and egg. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spread 1-1/2 cups sauce into a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Layer with 3 noodles, 1-1/2 cups sauce, 2/3 cup ricotta mixture, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, 2/3 cup cheddar cheese and 1/3 cup blue cheese. Repeat layers twice.
Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover; bake until bubbly and cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
SPECTACULAR OVERNIGHT SLAW
from tasteofhome.com
1 medium head cabbage, shredded
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
1/2 cup sliced pimiento-stuffed olives
1/2 cup white wine vinegar
1/2 cup canola oil
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon mustard seed
Combine cabbage, onion, peppers and olives. In a large saucepan, mix remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Cook and stir 1 minute. Pour over vegetables, and stir gently. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Mix well before serving.
SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATE BROWNIE
from spoonandfork.com
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup softened butter
1/4 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp Salt
1/2 cup cocoa powder
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 Eggs
4-5 tbsp salted caramel
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
Line a brownie baking tray with parchment paper and keep aside.
Pre heat the oven at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes. Sift flour, baking powder, salt and cocoa powder together and collect in a mixing bowl.
In a separate mixing bowl, add sugar and butter, blend till creamy. Now add egg one at a time and blend till light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract and give a quick mix again.
Add the dry flour mix into the wet mix and fold in gently to make a smooth batter. Do not beat the batter. Add dark chocolate chips and fold in the batter. Pour half the batter in the line baking tray and gently tap on the counter to settle the air bubbles.
Pour salted caramel all over the batter randomly and again add the remaining batter on top. Gently tap the pan again and place inside the oven and bake for 25 minutes or till the tooth pick comes out clean.
Transfer the pan on the wire rack and let it col down completely. Now carefully hold the sides of the parchment paper and lift the brownie and place it on a plate. Cut the brownies into squares and serve with vanilla ice cream to make it more interesting.