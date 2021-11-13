My favorite uncle had a job he was perfect for: He was a traveling salesman.
He was perfect for this job because he loved traveling and everybody liked him.
He flew across the country each week to sell rugs wholesale. He was a flying carpet salesman.
He took me on my first plane ride and I think he enjoyed it more than I did.
"Would you like to learn to fly?" he asked me. Of course, I said yes. I thought I was being a good girl my agreeing with whatever the adults said. I had no clue what learning to fly would entail.
Later, I realized the enormous responsibility a pilot has, safety transporting people from one place to another -- through the air.
But what convinced me I'm not fit to pilot was the need to do math.
I don't want to do math. Ever.
Of course, keeping a check book involves a little math. Very rudimentary math, but still math. Somehow, I manage to add and subtract, but that's about the extent of it.
I never looked into how much math is involved in being a pilot, until recently. I have a theory that anybody can do anything they want, if they want to badly enough. It might require work and you might not be great at it, but you can learn to do it.
With aviation, you have to be good at it. Still, I decided to look into how much math a person needs to be a pilot.
So I Googled "How much math does a pilot use?"
I'll show you how far I read on each entry until I realized it was too much math for me.
* "You don't need to be a math genius to be a great pilot. Pilot math can sometimes be intimidating but if being a pilot is your dream, don't let it scare you away. ... All you really need is a thorough understanding of the basics: addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, as well as a little mental math practice."
* Flight Calculations and More: --
* Pilots need to understand basic math geometry.
* The most sophisticated math required of a pilot is arithmetic. Worst-case scenario, you might be asked to interpolate --
* Trigonom --
Some might think I'm easily frightened by math. I am. Even the most subtle scent of trig and I'm outta here.
Could I have worked on my math skills and improved them, muddled through pilot training and been able to fly a small plane as a hobby? I'm not confident I could. Besides, nobody would want a pilot with a tenuous grasp of the basic skills needed to fly a plane. Heck, I'd be afraid to fly with me, so why wouldn't you?
(606) 326-2661 |