As long as I live, I’ll never be OK with the end of summer. I’ll forever associate it with going back to school, something I never wanted to do.
Sure, my grades were OK, and I loved getting new stationery, but that didn’t make up for having to quit staying up late, sleeping late and going to the pool.
One of the great things about summer is ice cream. Well, ice cream is one of the great things about life, but it seems we have more opportunities to enjoy ice cream in the summer.
I like everything from vanilla to crazy flavors full of nuts and cookies to the coarse, less sweet icy styles served in Indian restaurants.
This summer, I read about a new thing for me to obsess over: 99 Flake.
A 99 Flake, or a 99, is an ice cream cone with a Cadbury Flake inserted into it.
So what is a Cadbury Flake?
It’s an odd-looking candy bar made in Cadbury’s factory in Birmingham, England, and it looks like very thin layers of chocolate layers folded, one of top of another. Apparently, there are variations, but that’s the idea.
I’m sure the best things about a Cadbury Flake is that it’s made in England.
If you like Cadbury chocolate here, you would think you went to candy heaven if you tried Cadbury chocolate made in England.
I always thought it was better because of the water in England, but I’ve learned that’s why Coca-Cola tastes different in Europe. There’s more to it when it comes to chocolate.
Chocolate in the United Kingdom gets its fat from cocoa butter and various vegetable oils, while U.S. chocolate must meet FDA standards, which requires the use of cocoa butter only.
The reason “99” precedes Flake has been lost to history, but there are a couple of theories:
- One claim is an ice cream shop in Portobello, Scotland, began adding the bar to ice cream cones; the address of the shop was 99 Portobello High Street. When a Cadbury representative heard about it, he stole the idea. Another address-based claim for the “99” is made by the Dunkerleys in Gorton, Manchester, who operated a sweet shop at 99 Wellington St.
- Another possibility: It was named by immigrant Italian ice-cream sellers in honor of the final wave of Italian WWI soldiers born in 1899 and referred to as “the Boys of ‘99”. In Italy they were held in such high esteem that some streets were named after them. The chocolate flake may have reminded the ice cream sellers of the long, dark feather cocked at an angle in the hats they wore.
- A story found in old Cadbury paperwork says the name came from the guard of the Italian king, which consisted of 99 men and thus “anything really special or first class was known as 99.”
Small chance I’ll really get into 99 Flakes. I’d have to across the Atlantic to get one.