One of the culinary treats of my childhood was my dad’s trips to Tennessee to fish with a buddy who had a houseboat.
Not only would he bring me back souvenirs, he brought back fresh fish that my grandmother fried into masterpieces.
There’s plenty of good fishing in the area. While many fishermen have their own recipes for their captures, here are a few ideas.
BAKED CATFISH WITH HERBS
from lanascooking.com
2 tblsp. minced fresh parsley
1 tsp. salt
¾ tsp. paprika
½ tsp. dried thyme
½ tsp. dried oregano
½ tsp. dried basil
½ tsp. ground black pepper
4 whole catfish fillets
Juice of one lemon
2 tblsp. melted butter
¼ tsp. garlic powder
Non-stick cooking spray
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the parsley, salt, paprika, thyme, oregano, basil and pepper in a small bowl.
Sprinkle over both sides of catfish fillets.
Place the fillets in a 9-by-13 baking pan that has been coated with non-stick cooking spray.
Add the melted butter, lemon juice and garlic powder to a small bowl. Mix well to combine.
Drizzle the butter-lemon-garlic mixture over the fillets.
Bake uncovered for 15-20 minutes or until the fish flakes easily.
BARLOW'S
BLACKENED CATFISH
from allrecipes.com
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons lemon pepper
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons pepper
1 pound catfish fillets
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup Italian-style salad dressing
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a medium baking dish.
In a shallow, medium bowl, mix cayenne pepper, lemon pepper, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
Brush both sides of catfish fillets with butter. Rub fillets with the cayenne pepper mixture on both sides.
Heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat until really hot. Add fillets, and fry approximately 2 minutes on each side, until slightly blackened.
Arrange blackened fillets in a single layer in the prepared baking dish, and coat with Italian-style salad dressing. Bake 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until fish is easily flaked with a fork.
ROASTED BASS AND SUMMER
VEGETABLES
Fish and Marinade
1 black bass (smallmouth or largemouth)
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp white wine vinegar
½ tsp salt
Summer Garden Vegetables
1½ C chopped zucchini
1½ C halved grape tomatoes
1 C diced yellow onion
3 cloves minced garlic
1 Tbsp olive oil
3 splashes white wine vinegar
1½ tsp dried basil
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
For the bass, gut and descale as needed. Cut 3-4 slits into both sides of the bass and place it on a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper.
Whisk together the olive oil, white wine vinegar, and salt. Using a basting brush, coat the fish inside and out with the marinade, taking care to also baste inside the slits.
Prep the vegetables and mix them together in a ziplock bag with the olive oil, white wine vinegar, basil, salt, and pepper. Next, arrange them around the fish with the tomatoes seed side up and the zucchini flat on the pan.
Cook in a 500 degree oven for 15-25 minutes or until the thickest part of the fish reaches an internal temperature of 135 degrees. The cooking time will vary depending on the size of your fish.
TROUT AMANDINE WITH CREAMY SPINACH
from foodandwine.com
5 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 small shallot, thinly sliced
1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons plain unsweetened almond milk
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 bunch of spinach (about 10 cups)
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
Four 6-ounce trout fillets with skin
1⁄4 cup sliced almonds
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 small bunch of arugula, leaves torn (about 4 cups)
In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the shallot and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 1 minute. Add the almond milk and cream and simmer until slightly thickened and reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 3 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the spinach to a bowl and keep warm.
Wipe out the skillet and heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season the trout with salt and pepper. Add 2 of the trout fillets to the skillet, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until the skin is crisp and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Flip the fillets and cook until the fish is just cooked throughout, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining olive oil and trout fillets.
Add the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter to the skillet and cook until it just begins to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the almonds and toast them, stirring, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the parsley and lemon juice and spoon the sauce over the fish. Top with the arugula and serve at once, with the spinach.
POOR MAN'S BEER BATTER FISH
from allrecipes.com
1 cup beer, or as needed
1 (7 ounce) container shake and pour buttermilk pancake mix
2 pounds trout fillets
½ cup oil for frying
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Pour beer into the pancake mix container in place of the water it calls for. Make the batter as thick or thin as you prefer. Close the lid, give it a few shakes, and boom it's done.
Dip fish into the batter using a pair of tongs, or if you want to dirty a dish, pour the batter in a bowl first. If you cut your fish into smaller pieces, you can toss them into the container, close the lid and shake it a couple of times, then carefully remove the coated pieces.
Remove the fish from the batter using tongs, and place into the hot oil. Fry the fish until golden brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
