I’ve taken input from a ton of people as to what breed my dog, Freddie, might be. Speculation has been strong for Llhasa Apso, Schnauzer and poodle.
Even his veterinarian has speculated, but she never could be sure.
When I told her I’d done genetic testing to find out what his background is, she wanted me to let her know when I got results.
Not surprisingly, Freddie is 29.3% shih tzu. He looks the part an that was our top guess.
The next two major contributors are pug (12.65%) and Pekingese (12.55%), which was part of the creation of the shih tzu.
Ranging from 10.88% to 5.3%, other contributors are silky terrier, Pomeranian, chihuahua and miniature poodle. To a lesser degree, Freddie is 3.38% short-haired dachshund and 3.23% beagel.
Still no highly shocking information, as all these little dogs could have easily interbred.
Then, there’s that 3.96% Tenterfield terrier. That was a new one on me, so I looked that up and found a little dog that looks very much like a Jack Russell terrier. It went on to say they are bright, outgoing, loyal, curious and bold. No more fitting description could be uttered about my Fred.
Another new one on me: Danish Swedish farmdog. This guy resembles a Jack Russell, but it’s a Scandinavian breed, traditionally living on farms and serving as a guard dog, rat catcher and hunting dog. He’s not a hunter, but he sure is a guard dog.
And finally, of course, Freddie is 2.9% wolf. All dogs share a large amount of wolf DNA, but that’s hard to see when they are fluffy and cute and rest their head on your pillow.
It was fun to find out for sure what makes up my little man, but, as his vet said, we already knew he’s 100% cutie pie.