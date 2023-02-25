As soon as I turned 50, I joined AARP. I figure it's a powerful lobbying group, and while I don't typically like lobbying, I can make an exception in this case because I expect them to lobby for me.
Now, at nearly 61, I have maintained that membership in c ase I might get a discount here and there. But I have found another aspect to AARP that I like: The Ethel.
The Ethel is a social media page for women of a certain age and named after Ethel Percy Andrus, the founder of AARP.
I don't have to have a special brand of humor because I'm an old lady. Funny is funny. Funny is timeless. But I will admit some things the young people think are funny I don't get because my experiences are different from theirs. And for sure, they don't get some things I think are funny for the same reason.
The page stimulates conversation, asking "Do you still wear 'oldie but goodie' clothes from the 1970s? What?"
I don't know anyone in my age group who could fit into their clothes from the 1970s, but I've heard tell of women who weigh the same as they did in high school. I just don't think they've been out of high school for as long as I have.
Another good question: "Do you remember how much allowance you received as a kid?"
Many said they received no allowance and were lucky to have food, clothing and shelter.
I received $3 from my uncle each week, which I promptly spent on Barbie clothing when he took me to lunch on Saturday. I think he just liked seeing me spend money. Oh, if he were alive to see me now!
There are a few good one-liners:
* "A Super Bowl? Is it Pyrex?"
* "We've been there, done that, did it, had it, saw it, lived it ... and we're not done yet; it just takes us longer."
* An overwhelming number of cracks about the price of eggs.
Some discussions are philosophical.
For instance, a post read "Does your definition of "elderly" change the older you get?
Everybody who answered agreed it does.
I have to differ a little bit on this. I've been going around calling myself elderly for years. People are more likely to help you if they think you're elderly.
There's a lot of reminiscing about old television shows, music and advice from parents. That's the territory where the youngsters would get lost. They don't remember "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" or "Bachelor Father," and it's unlikely they are familiar with The Singing Nun or Norman Greenbaum. (Look it up.)
Meanwhile, funny is still funny. Some things The Ethel shares are relatable no matter your age.
Like this: Snaccident: Eating an entire jar of Nutella by mistake.
(606) 326-2661 |