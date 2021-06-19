Getting fresh vegetables from local farmers markets allows shoppers to meet the farmer, enjoy vegetables at their peak of freshness and support the local economy.
There’s no reason not to purchase veggies locally. If you’re not sure what to do with them once you get them, check out these recipes from delicious.com.
ROASTED SWEET
POTATOES WITH CHILLI AND SEEDS
2 sweet potatoes
2⁄3 cup sunflower oil
1 tbs each white and black sesame seeds
1 tsp each fennel and coriander seeds
1 tbs pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
2 tsp salt flakes
1 tsp dried chilli flakes
1 cup natural yoghurt
Juice of 1 lemon
Place sweet potato in a microwave-safe dish and microwave on high, turning halfway, for 6 minutes or until cooked through. If still firm, continue cooking for 1 minute intervals until just cooked. Cut lengthways into eighths. Heat oil in a frypan over high heat. In batches, fry, turning halfway, for 10-12 minutes until crisp. Remove and drain on paper towel.
Meanwhile, toast sesame seeds in a dry frypan over medium-low heat, tossing frequently, for 3-4 minutes until white seeds are golden. Add remaining seeds and toast for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Using a mortar and pestle, crush salt and chilli flakes. Combine with toasted seeds and roughly crush.
Combine the yoghurt and lemon in a bowl. Set aside.
Toss the sweet potato with seeds. Serve with lemon yoghurt.
ANGEL-HAIR PASTA WITH RICOTTA SPINACH AND
ARTICHOKE
1 1⁄2 cups angel-hair pasta (cappellini)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1⁄2 cup unsalted butter
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
1⁄4 cup pine nuts
3 1⁄3 cups baby spinach leaves
3⁄4 cup marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
1⁄2 cup ricotta
Cook pasta in a saucepan of boiling, salted water according to packet instructions.
Meanwhile, heat oil and 2 tablespoons butter in a frypan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the breadcrumbs and cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until golden. Add pine nuts and cook, stirring, for a further 1-2 minutes until golden. Remove from pan.
Add remaining butter to the pan with the spinach, artichoke and lemon zest and juice. Cook for 1-2 minutes until spinach has wilted. Season then toss with pasta and pine nut mixture. Divide pasta among bowls and dot with ricotta.
•
The next recipes are from ambitiouskitchen.com. Don’t let the name fool you. They're aren’t complicated, but they are a little different.
CRUNCHY RAINBOW THAI PEANUT
CHICKEN WRAPS
For the dressing:
1⁄4 cup creamy natural peanut butter
2 tablespoons coconut aminos or gluten free soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
1 teaspoon honey, optional
2-3 tablespoons warm water, to thin dressing
Optional: Few dashes of red pepper flakes OR a few dashes of hot sauce
For the wraps:
2 large spinach tortillas (burrito size)
2 large carrots, shredded (or ¾ cup shredded carrot)
1 red bell pepper, julienned
3⁄4 cup shredded red cabbage
2 cups baby spinach
¼ cup diced fresh cilantro
¼ cup diced green onion
2 tablespoons chopped roasted peanuts
1 pound grilled or baked chicken breast, sliced or diced into pieces
Make your dressing. In a small bowl mix together peanut butter, low sodium soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, ginger, honey and warm water until well combined and the consistency of a dressing. If you want it to be a little spicy, add in red pepper flakes or a little hot sauce. Set aside.
Now it’s time to make your wraps! Evenly divide carrots, red bell pepper, red cabbage, spinach, cilantro, green onion, peanuts and sliced chicken breast between two large spinach tortillas.
Drizzle ½ of your dressing into each wrap before rolling them up. Carefully tuck in the sides of each wrap as your roll until ingredients are secured inside. You can secure everything together with a toothpick before cutting in half. Serve with extra peanut sauce! Serves 4, 1⁄2 burrito per person. If you're really hungry you can eat the whole thing.
Wrap in plastic wrap if you are serving later. Keeps well in the fridge for 3-4 days.
BEST HEALTHY COLESLAW EVER
For the slaw:
1⁄2 medium head of purple cabbage, shredded (about 3 cups shredded cabbage)
1⁄2 medium head of green cabbage, shredded (about 3 cups shredded cabbage)
2 heaping cups shredded carrots
1 cup finely chopped cilantro
1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced
1⁄2 cup green onion (green part only)
1⁄2 cup pepitas
1⁄4 cup toasted sliced almonds
For the dressing:
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1-2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, depending how sweet you like your slaw
1 clove garlic, finely minced
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
½ teaspoon salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
Add all the ingredients for the slaw except for the almonds and pepitas to a large bowl.
In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing. Pour all over the slaw and toss well to combine. Taste and adjust seasonings as necessary. Cover and place in fridge for at least an hour to allow flavors to marinate together.
Before serving, sprinkle with toasted sliced almonds and pepitas; toss again and serve.
•
A no-fail way to cook vegetables is the trendy way: oven roasting.
Choose the veggies you want. I like Brussel spouts, onions and carrots.
Clean the vegetableds, toss them with olive oil, salt and pepper. Lay them out on a baking sheet and cook at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
You also can add garlic power, Italian seasoning or whatever flavoring you like or will go well with anything else you might be cooking. You can even top it off with Parmesan cheese after they’re done, if you like.
