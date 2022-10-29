My childhood memories of Halloween are great. Christmas never measures up. Not because of the gifts, but because as family dies off and drifts apart, Christmas becomes a sad event. But Halloween forever reminds us of the joy of being a child.
As a child, I was so timid I didn’t watch scary movies or listen to scary tales, but now I enjoy it. That’s where the idea for Scary Stories came from. I’m not really scared by such stories now. Maybe it’s because I live in a house that might be haunted.
Not by a malevolent force, but by my late husband.
I’ve written before about my husband’s love of coffee and how the coffee pot has turned itself on. I’ve written about the strange popping noise from the sunroom when I was talking to a friend about him. I’ve written about another friend who was staying with me when she heard what sounded like him coming in the back door.
I’ve even had local ghost hunters visit my house twice. Both times, there seemed to be a presence — at least the machine detected heat where there shouldn’t be heat. We also got responses from the ghostbox, a paranormal research device with a frequency scan mode meant to detect EVPs and communicate with spirits. They were responses like I would expect to get from Joe’s cheeky personality.
Of course, many say spirit-detecting devises are parlor tricks. Maybe they are, but I realize we don’t know everything. There could be something happened in the afterlife that we haven’t fully learned to interact with.
It’s gotten so I don’t get worried about strange noises or goings-on because I figure it’s just Joe.
Sometimes, I start to put laundry in to wash when I discover there already is a load that’s been washed and is waiting for the dryer. If it’s still fresh, and it often is, I move it to the dryer. I figure Joe put that load in for me. That was one of his jobs around the house.
Sure, I might have put that load in myself and forgotten all about it. But did I? Who knows?
Sometimes there’s a light on when I don’t recall leaving it on. Things often aren’t where I left them. Is it Joe trying to help? Is it my forgetfulness?
There are occasions I hear what sounds like foot steps in the living room when I go to bed. I’ve even felt as though someone sat down on the couch beside me, but when I looked, of course, there was no one there.
Joe? Other spirits? My imagination? Does it really matter, as long as I enjoy it?