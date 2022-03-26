There are more than 2 billion recipes for potatoes online. I know, because I Googled "potato recipes."
I knew I'd have to be more specific, but I wondered how many were online.
March 31 is National Tater Day. It's a good excuse to enjoy potatoes any way you like them, but it's also nice to try something different. You might discover a new favorite.
Below is a recipe for smashed potatoes. I first had them in August while visiting my sisters. While I'm not a huge potato fan, I love the crispiness of these taters.
CRISPY SMASHED POTATOES
from themodernproper.com
1.5 lbs Baby potatoes
1 Tbsp + 1.5 tsp Kosher salt
3 Tbsp Olive oil
2 tsp Granulated garlic
3 Tbsp Fresh herbs such as dill, chives and or parsley
Preheat oven to 450 ° F.
Bring a large pot of water along with 1 tablespoon salt to a rapid boil.
Add in baby potatoes and cook for 20 minutes, until very soft. Remove from water and allow sit in a colander for 5 minutes until completely dry.
Brush a large baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Arrange potatoes on baking sheet. Using the bottom of a glass cup gently press down on potatoes until potatoes are ¼ inch thick. Brush with remaining olive oil and season with remaining salt and garlic.
Bake for 25 minutes until crispy. Transfer to a platter and top with fresh herbs.
QUICK TATER TOTS BAKE
from tasteofhome.com
3/4 to 1 pound ground beef or turkey
1 small onion, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1 package (16 ounces) frozen Tater Tots
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
2/3 cup 2% milk or water
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Season with salt and pepper.
Transfer to a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Top with Tater Tots. Combine soup and milk; pour over potatoes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, 30-40 minutes or until heated through.
PEPPER JACK HASH BROWN CASSEROLE
from tasteofhome.com
1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese
1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
TOPPING:
1 cup crushed potato chips
5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon paprika
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the first 11 ingredients. Transfer to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. For topping, combine the potato chips, bacon and Parmesan; sprinkle over casserole. Top with paprika.
Bake, uncovered, until edges are bubbly and topping is golden brown, 25-30 minutes.
CHOCOLATE MASHED POTATO CAKE WITH GANACHE
from food52.com
The Cake
1 large baking potato
2 cups sugar
1 3/4 cups cake flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled a little
4 ounces unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
3/4 cup buttermilk
Chocolate Ganache Glaze
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate
1/3 cup half and half
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a large bundt or tube pan and set it aside. Peel the potato and cut it into large cubes. Place the cubes in a saucepot and cover with water. Place over medium high heat, bring to a boil, and cook until the potatoes are tender. Drain the water off and using a masher or a mixer, mash the potatoes until no lumps (or very small ones) remain. Measure out 3/4 cup for the recipe. Take the remaining potatoes, season them as you desire, and eat them before they get cold.
In a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, place the sugar, cake flour and baking soda and with the mixer on low, allow the mixture to combine, about 1 minute. Add the potatoes, butter, melted chocolate, and vanilla and mix on low speed to combine. Raise the speed to medium and allow it to beat until fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Whisk together the eggs and the buttermilk. Slowly add the mixture to the batter. Scrape the bowl well and combine it completely. Scrape the batter into a pan and bake until a pick inserted comes out clean, about an hour. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 20 minutes and then remove it from the pan to finish cooling on a rack.
Place the glaze ingredients in a small sauté pan over low heat. As this heats, stir it to melt the chocolate. Do not let it boil or simmer. Keep stirring until half the chocolate is melted. Remove from the heat and continue stirring to melt the remaining lumps. When the cake has completely cooled, use a piping bag or a spoon to drizzle the glaze over the top of the cake.
CARDAMOM COCONUT SWEET POTATO LOAF
from eater.com
1 good-sized sweet potato (about ¾ pound)
½ of a 13.5-ounce can coconut milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon apple pie spice *
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 cup brown sugar
¾ cupgranulated sugar
½ cup neutral oil, such as canola, grapeseed, or sunflower
2 large eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Peel the sweet potato and cut it into large cubes. Place it in a saucepan and add the coconut milk. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat until it’s just high enough to maintain a good simmer. Cook uncovered, stirring a couple of times, until the sweet potato chunks are very soft and starting to break down, and the coconut milk is reduced to a thick glaze, about 25 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.
While the sweet potato cools, preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 9x5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray or butter and flour.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, apple pie spice, cardamom, and cinnamon. Set aside.
When the potatoes have cooled, transfer them to a mixing bowl (or use a large bowl with a hand mixer) and whip until they break down to form a smooth, soft puree. Add the sugars, oil, eggs, and vanilla, and whip until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed.
Add the dry ingredients, and mix on a low speed until well incorporated and no streaks or lumps remain (do not overmix).
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 60-70 minutes. Allow the loaf to cool in the pan for at least 20 minutes (or until cool enough to handle easily), then turn it out onto a rack and cool fully before slicing.
Note: If you don’t have apple pie spice, just use ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg and ⅛ teaspoon allspice.
