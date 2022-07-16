For the last two years or so, I can barely keep up with the date! However, I am aware we are in the middle of July, so there’s that.
If you’re having a hard time remembering what month it is, here are some recipes that are distinctly July.
AVOCADO WATERMELON SALAD
from allrecipes.com
4 cups cubed watermelon
4 cups fresh baby spinach, torn
2 large avocados — peeled, pitted, and diced
¼ cup walnut oil
¼ cup olive oil
1 lime, juiced
½ teaspoon sweet paprika
Combine watermelon, spinach, and avocados together in a bowl.
Whisk walnut oil, olive oil, lime juice, and paprika together in a bowl; pour over watermelon mixture. Toss to coat.
GRILLED CHICKEN BACON RANCH PASTA SALAD
from ambitiouskitchen.com
For the pasta salad:
2 grilled chicken breasts, cubed/diced (or sub 1 ½-2 cups shredded chicken)
8 ounces bacon
8 ounces cavatappi or bowtie pasta (or pasta of choice!)
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved (I love using heirloom cherry tomatoes for color variety!)
1 ½ cups corn, grilled, raw or sauteed
¼ cup thinly sliced red onion (or sub diced green onion)
1 slightly ripe avocado, diced
For the greek yogurt ranch:
1/4 cup plain greek yogurt
1/3 cup store bought ranch dressing
Make sure you have your grilled or cooked chicken done ahead of time, or feel free to grill it first. This is a great recipe for using leftover chicken! Check out our post on how to make the best chicken breasts here. You can either dice it into ½ inch cubes or feel free to shred it. I prefer diced for this recipe, but it’s up to you and what you have on hand.
Next cook your bacon: add bacon to a large skillet or pan and place over medium heat, cook bacon on both sides until crispy and golden brown. If the pan starts to smoke at any point, simply lower the heat. I always cook my bacon on medium low heat. Once bacon is done, blot with a paper towel to absorb excess grease, then chop into bite sized pieces and set aside.
While your bacon cooks, you can cook your pasta until al dente, drain and then place in a large bowl.
Mix together your greek yogurt ranch by combining greek yogurt and ranch dressing until smooth and creamy. Pour over the pasta and stir until well combined. Next add the chicken, chopped bacon, corn, halved cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion and avocado. Gently toss again, then taste and adjust seasonings as necessary, adding more salt and pepper or extra ranch dressing, if you’d like. Serves 6, or 4 as a larger meal. Garnish with extra corn, tomatoes, red onion, avocado and bacon.
HONEY LIME BASIL PEACH FRUIT SALAD
from ambitiouskitchen.com
4 large ripe (but not too ripe) yellow peaches, sliced
1 cup blackberries
¾ cup blueberries
Seeds from 1 medium pomegranate
6 large basil leaves, cut into ribbons
1-2 teaspoons honey
½ lime, juiced
Add peaches, blackberries, blueberries, pomegranate seeds, and basil leaves to a large bowl. Drizzle honey and lime juice, and toss with tongs. Serves 6.
PEANUT BUTTER CUP FREEZER FUDGE
from ambitiouskitchen.com
1 cup creamy natural peanut butter
1/4 cup melted virgin coconut oil
¼ cup pure maple syrup
½ tablespoon good-quality vanilla extract
½ cup chopped peanut butter cups
Maldon or fancy sea salt, for sprinkling on top
Line a 8x4 inch loaf pan with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla until smooth. Pour the fudge into the pan and tap the pan on the counter before putting in the freezer. Freeze for 10 minutes, then sprinkle chopped peanut butter cups on top of the fudge and press them in a bit if necessary. Sprinkle with a little Maldon sea salt. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes-1 hour.
Once fudge is firm you can cut into 15 squares. Sometimes you have to wait a few minutes before cutting into. Store fudge in a freezer safe container in the freezer for up to 3 months.
MEMPHIS BARBECUE SAUCE
from tasteofhome.com
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup ketchup
1/3 cup white or cider vinegar
3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
In a medium saucepan, saute onion in butter until tender. Stir in the mustard, salt and cayenne pepper; cook 1 minute longer.
Stir in the ketchup, vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until desired consistency, 10-15 minutes. Cool.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Use as a basting sauce for grilled meats.
SHORT RIB TACOS WITH CILANTRO-LIME SLAW
from bonapetit.com
½ medium head of cabbage
2 tsp. (heaping) Morton kosher salt, divided
5 garlic cloves, unpeeled
2–3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, plus 1 Tbsp. adobo sauce
⅓ cup (packed) dark brown sugar
2 Tbsp. distilled white vinegar
½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1½ lb. boneless beef short ribs, preferably 1” thick
Vegetable oil
1 large red onion
1 lime
1 avocado
10 to 14 small tortillas
1 cup (lightly packed) cilantro leaves with tender stems
Cut ½ medium head of cabbage in half lengthwise and remove core; discard. Slice cabbage crosswise into very thin strips (as thin as you can). Transfer to a large bowl and sprinkle with ¼ tsp. (heaping) Morton kosher salt. Massage gently with your hands to work in salt and soften cabbage a bit. Set aside.
Toast five unpeeled garlic cloves in a dry small skillet over medium-high heat, until skins are deeply charred on both sides, 5–7 minutes. Let cool a few minutes and peel garlic. Place in blender along with 2–3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo and 1 Tbsp. adobo sauce, ⅓ cup (packed) dark brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. distilled white vinegar, ½ tsp. (heaping) Morton kosher salt, ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper, and ½ cup water. Blend until smooth. Transfer salsa to a small bowl.
Prepare a grill for medium heat. Clean and oil grate. Season 1½ lb. boneless beef short ribs, preferably 1” thick, with remaining salt; drizzle evenly with vegetable oil. Grill, rotating every minute or so, until exterior is deeply browned and crisp and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 120°, 7–12 minutes, depending on the thickness of your ribs. Brush ribs with salsa and continue to grill, turning every minute or less, until shiny, glazed, and thermometer registers 130°, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 20 minutes.
While the meat is resting, prepare the garnishes. Cut 1 large red onion in half through the root end and remove skin. Slice halves through root end into ½”-thick wedges (this will keep layers together while grilling). Grill onion wedges until charred (or cook in the same skillet—no need to clean), about 2 minutes per side. Trim root so layers easily separate and arrange on a platter. Cut 1 lime in half and squeeze juice into cabbage. Add 1 cup (lightly packed) cilantro leaves with tender stems to slaw and toss to combine. Slice 1 avocado and arrange on a small plate. Char 10 to 14 tortillas on grill or toast in a dry skillet, about 15 seconds per side. Wrap in a kitchen towel to keep warm .
If short ribs are very thick, slice horizontally through the middle of the sides into 2 thinner pieces, then slice against the grain ¼” thick. Rotate slices 90° and chop crosswise into ¼” pieces. Arrange on platter next to onion and serve with cabbage slaw, avocado, tortillas, and remaining salsa for making tacos.
Do ahead: Cabbage can be salted 1 day ahead; cover and chill. Salsa can be made 1 week ahead; cover and chill.