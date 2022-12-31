Maybe champagne isn’t your thing. That’s OK. The following three drink recipes are perfectly acceptable for New Year’s Eve or any time. They are from foolproof living.com.
PINEAPPLE MARGARITAS
For The Rim:
1 tablespoon coarse salt
Zest of a lime
For The Pineapple Margarita on The Rocks
2 oz. tequila
½ oz. triple sec or orange liquor
4 oz. Powell & Mahoney Margarita Mix
4 oz. pineapple juice
For The Frozen Pineapple Margaritas
1 cup frozen cut pineapple
4 oz. margarita mix
2 oz. tequila
½ oz. triple sec or orange liquor
As Garnish
Wedges of lime
Wedge of pineapple
To Make Pineapple Margaritas on the Rocks: Mix together salt and chili powder on a small flat plate. Wet the sides of a margarita glass with a wedge of lime. Rim the glass in the salt mixture. Place it in the freezer while you are making the cocktail.
Fill a mason jar or shaker with ice. Pour in tequila, orange liquor and margarita mix. Give it a shake.
Pour in the cold glass over ice.
To Make Frozen Pineapple Margaritas: Place all ingredients in a blend. Blend until smooth. Pour into a cold margarita glass. Garnish with lime and pineapple wedges.
KENTUCKY MULE
1 1/2 ounces bourbon or whiskey
3 ounces Powell & Mahoney Ginger Beer
2 tablespoons lime juice freshly squeezed
a few leaves of fresh mint optional
Crushed ice
Combine the bourbon, ginger beer, and lime juice in a copper mug or rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Stir the mixture, garnish with the lime wedge and mint (if preferred), and serve.
RASPBERRY LEMON DROP MARTINI
¼ cup honey
¼ water
For the rim:
1 tablespoon cane sugar
zest of a lemon
1 wedge of lemon for wetting the rim
For the cocktail:
¼ cup fresh raspberries
2 oz. lemon juice freshly squeezed
3-4 fresh mint leaves
1 oz. honey simple syrup recipe above
3-4 cubes of ice
0.5 oz. triple sec
1.5 oz. Finlandia vodka
1 slice of lemon as garnish.
To make the honey simple syrup: mix together the honey and water in a small sauce pan. Cook until honey fully dissolves. Let it cool while you prep the rest of the ingredients.
For the rim: Mix together the cane sugar and lemon zest in a small flat plate. Using the lemon wedge wet the rim of a coupe glass. Dip the glass in sugar mixture making sure the rim is fully covered. Place the glass in the freezer.
To make the cocktail: Place raspberries, lemon juice, fresh mint leaves, and honey simple syrup in a large glass. Muddle until the raspberries are fully pureed.
Fill a shaker with ice. Pour in the triple sec and vodka. Strain the raspberry mixture. Put the lid on and shake for 40 seconds or so.
Take out the coupe glass out of the freezer and pour the drink into the glass. Garnish with a slice of lemon and serve.
You must have a few good appetizers with your drinks Here are some good ones to get the year off to a delicious start.
CHILI CRAB DIP WITH SHRIMP CHIPS
from epicurious.com
2 medium shallots, quartered
1 lemongrass stalk, bottom third only, tough outer layers removed, cut into a few pieces
1 3–4” piece ginger, peeled, coarsely chopped
1 serrano chile, preferably starting to turn orange, halved, seeds removed if desired
4 medium garlic cloves
2 Tbsp. double-concentrated tomato paste
1 tsp. sugar
1 tsp. Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. Morton kosher salt, plus more
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
8 oz. claw crabmeat, picked over
3 medium scallions, finely chopped
½ large bunch cilantro, tough stems discarded, leaves and tender stems finely chopped
2 Tbsp. store-bought fried shallots or garlic (optional)
Shrimp chips (such as Dandy’s or Shrimp Snacks) or Ritz crackers (for serving)
Pulse or blend shallots, lemongrass, ginger, chile, garlic, tomato paste, sugar, 1 tsp. Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. Morton kosher salt, and ½ cup water in a food processor or blender until a coarse purée forms.
Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Scrape purée into pan and cook, stirring often, until mixture darkens and thickens to the consistency of tomato paste, 12–15 minutes. If it begins to stick and brown, stir in a little water (about 1 Tbsp.), scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. (You should have about ⅔ cup.)
Transfer mixture to a small bowl and vigorously mix in cream cheese and mayonnaise. Stir in crabmeat, half of the scallions, and half of the cilantro. Taste dip and season with more salt if needed.
Transfer dip to a serving bowl. Top with remaining scallions and cilantro, then with fried shallots (if using). Serve with shrimp chips.
PEANUT DRINKING SNACK
from epicurious.com
1/2 small red onion, finely chopped
2 serrano chiles, seeds removed, finely chopped
Zest and juice of 1/2 lime
Kosher salt
11/2 cups salted, dry-roasted skin-on Spanish peanuts
1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro
1/4 tsp. chili powder
Combine onion, chiles, lime zest and lime juice, and a large pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Let sit a minute or so to allow flavors to come together and for onion to mellow.
Add peanuts, cilantro, and chili powder to onion mixture and give it all a good toss. Taste and season with more salt as needed.
Serve peanut mixture in a small bowl with spoons.
BAKED HAM AND CHEESE SLIDERS
from allrecipes.com
¾ cup melted butter
1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 ½ tablespoons poppy seeds
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
24 mini sandwich rolls
1 pound thinly sliced cooked deli ham
1 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
In a bowl, mix together butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, poppy seeds, and dried onion. Separate the tops from bottoms of the rolls, and place the bottom pieces into the prepared baking dish. Layer about half the ham onto the rolls. Arrange the Swiss cheese over the ham, and top with remaining ham slices in a layer. Place the tops of the rolls onto the sandwiches. Pour the mustard mixture evenly over the rolls.
Bake in the preheated oven until the rolls are lightly browned and the cheese has melted, about 20 minutes. Slice into individual rolls through the ham and cheese layers to serve.
MOUTH-WATERING STUFFED MUSHROOMS
from allrecipes.com
12 whole fresh mushrooms
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel; carefully break off stems. Chop stems extremely fine, discarding the tough end of stems.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and chopped mushroom stems; fry until any moisture has evaporated, taking care not to burn garlic. Set aside to cool.
Stir in cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne. The mixture will be very thick; use a teaspoon to fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange mushroom caps on the prepared cookie sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven until the mushrooms are piping hot, about 20 minutes.