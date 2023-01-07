What do you do with an apricot? Plenty, as far as recipes go. It can be used in any step of the meal.
Even though we’re not in season for apricots in this country, (they mostly are grown in California), they can be found in winter, although they will have been shipped from South America, Australia or New Zealand.
APRICOT BROWN SUGAR HAM
From allrecipes.com
⅔ cup brown sugar
⅓ cup apricot jam
1 teaspoon dry mustard powder
Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.
Place the ham cut side down onto a sheet of aluminum foil. I like to put the shiny side up. Mix together the brown sugar, apricot jam and mustard powder in a small bowl. Brush onto the ham using a pastry or barbeque brush. Reserve any leftover glaze. Enclose the foil around the ham and place on a rimmed baking sheet.
Roast for 2 hours in the preheated oven, or if your ham is a different size, figure 14 minutes per pound. Apply the remaining glaze 20 minutes before the ham is done. 1 (10 pound) fully-cooked spiral cut ham.
APRICOT CREAM CHEESE THUMBPRINT
from allrecipes.com
1½ cups butter, softened
1 ½ cups white sugar
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
2 eggs
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 ½ teaspoons lemon zest
4 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 cup apricot preserves
⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar for decoration
In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, and cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the lemon juice and lemon zest. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the cream cheese mixture until just combined. Cover, and chill until firm, about 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls, and place them 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Using your finger, make an indention in the center of each ball, and fill with 1/2 teaspoon of apricot preserves.
Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are golden. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar.
SWAMP WATER
From allrecipes.com
1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger apricot brandy
1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger lime flavored vodka
2 cups prepared lemonade
1 cup ice
In a tall glass over ice, combine apricot brandy, lime vodka and lemonade. Stir.
EASY APRICOT CHICKEN
from favfamilyrecipes.com
3 chicken breasts (boneless, skinless)
1 cup apricot preserves
1 cup Catalina salad dressing (or Russian dressing)
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 ounces dried onion soup mix
Cut chicken breasts in half or into serving-sized portions.
In a medium-sized bowl, combine apricot preserves, Catalina dressing, onion soup mix, and Dijon mustard. Mix well.
Preheat oven to 375-degrees. Place chicken in a greased 9×13 baking dish. Pour apricot mixture evenly over chicken and bake 40-45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
STRAWBERRY AND APRICOT CRIPS WITH PINE-NUT CRUMBLE
From marthastewart.com
Crumble
1/2 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for baking dish
1/2 cup packed light-brown sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon coarse salt
2 ounces pine nuts, toasted (1/3 cup)
Filling
4 apricots, pitted and cut into sixths (about 2 cups)
12 ounces strawberries (about 15), hulled and halved, or quartered if large (about 2 1/2 cups)
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon cornstarch
Pinch of salt
Serving
pint strawberry ice cream
Combine all crumble ingredients in a medium bowl and massage together with your fingers until butter is incorporated and mixture forms small clumps. Refrigerate until mixture is cold, at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9 1/2-inch shallow round baking dish or pie plate. Combine all filling ingredients in another medium bowl. Transfer to baking dish and top with crumble. Bake until bubbling in center and crumble is browned, about 40 minutes. Let cool at least 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature with ice cream.
A
PRICOT CHEESECAKE BARS
From marthastewart.com
18 graham crackers
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
Coarse salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
10 ounces apricots (about 4), halved, pitted, and cut into eighths
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup sour cream, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor, process graham crackers, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt until fine crumbs form. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in melted butter until crumbs are moistened. Wipe processor bowl clean. With a flat-bottomed 1-cup measure or glass, press crumbs evenly into a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake until crust is firm, 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack. Reduce heat to 325 degrees.
In a small saucepan, bring apricots, 1/4 cup sugar, and pinch of salt to a boil over medium-high, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, until mixture is shiny, 10 minutes. In food processor, puree apricot mixture, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon water.
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sour cream on medium until smooth. Add 3/4 cup sugar and beat until smooth. Add vanilla and pinch of salt and beat to combine. Add eggs and beat until smooth, scraping down bowl as needed. Pour cream-cheese mixture into cooled crust and smooth top.
Randomly drop small spoonfuls apricot puree on cream-cheese mixture. With a skewer or thin-bladed knife, gently swirl puree. Bake just until set, about 25 minutes. Let cool slightly in pan on rack, then refrigerate until chilled and firm before cutting into squares, 2 hours.
And now you’ll probably never buy granola again.
APRICOT GRANOLA
from milkandpop.com
2 ½ cups old-fashioned/rolled oats
1 cup quick oats
1 ½ cups whole almonds
⅓ cup sliced almonds
⅔ cup sunflower seeds
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ginger
⅓ cup almond oil
⅔ cup honey
1 cup apricots, cubed
Preheat the oven to 300°F
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
In a large bowl, combine oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, salt and ginger. Stir to combine.
Add the almond oil and honey and mix well.
Spread the granola in an even layer on a lined baking sheet. Don’t overcrowd it, separate in 2 baking sheets if needed.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the granola is lightly golden.
Let the granola cool before adding the dried apricots. Store in an airtight container, room temperature, for 2 weeks.