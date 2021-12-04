Most of my Christmas shopping is done. I know, that’s disgusting to those who like to go out on Christmas eve to do all their shopping.
I get why it’s fun to shop on Christmas Eve. Maybe it’s cold and snowy, which helps you get in the mood. Maybe it’s a family tradition that ends in a wrapping party with hot chocolate and cookies. Maybe you’re finding the best bargains at the last minute.
Or maybe you're just a big ole procrastinator who never even keeps a list of things to be accomplished each day. How do you people function?
Whatever your reasons, I have equally valid reasons for getting started early.
• It keeps me from freaking out at the last minute.
• I do a better job getting the right gift if I get started early.
• I have gifts to mail, so I have to work ahead.
• Some of those I buy for have very specific desires for the holiday, so I can’t depend on finding those items at the last minute.
If you’ve never shopped local for Christmas, this is the year to give it a try. Lately, it’s been tough to find all the items on your grocery, so imagine how difficult finding something specific is when so much merchandise is floating on an ocean someplace.
I’m easy to please and I have all I need, but to those who insist on giving me a gift, I advise a gift card. There is a realm of gift giving that hasn’t been explored: freebies.
By that, I mean you can give to others without spending a penny. There are some who need something other than concrete items, such as consumables, like food, paper, stamps and subscriptions to streaming services; they need services, like house cleaning, running errands, bringing in firewood, rides to the store or doctor.
Getting something home made or hand made is good, too. Even if you don’t make it yourself, somebody in our creative community could have made the very thing your friend is in need of.
You can give someone a gift card for a service, like a massage or facial or manicure. Or you can make your own coupons, promising you'll do someone’s cleaning or shopping for a month. Or all year, depends on how generous you feel.
The most important part of your gift might be the delivery: People appreciate your showing up and spending some time, so if you can, deliver it in person and give the best gift: time.
