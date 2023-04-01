Stuffed food isn’t truly a category of dishes, but as I was browsing the internet, looking for interesting recipes, it occurred to me that it could be.
The Chicken Cordon Bleu recipe is a good example of what I mean by stuffed food, as the Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breast is. There are other variations, too, and all are delicious.
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU
from spendwithpennies.com
serves four
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts 5-6 oz each
4 slices ham
4 ounces Swiss cheese or Gruyere cheese, shredded or sliced
3 tablespoons melted butter
1 clove garlic
1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
½ teaspoon thyme
Sauce
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
¾ cup milk
¼ cup white wine
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 cube chicken bouillon
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
Salt & pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a baking dish or pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
Place the chicken breasts in between two pieces of plastic wrap and, using the flat side of a meat tenderizer, pound to ¼-inch thick. Season with ½ teaspoon of Kosher salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper.
Top each chicken breast with 1 slice of ham and about 1 oz cheese. Roll the chicken jelly roll style. Secure with a toothpick.
Combine butter and garlic in a small dish. Mix breadcrumbs and thyme in a separate bowl. Dip each chicken roll in butter and then into the breadcrumb mixture.
Place in a baking dish and bake 35-40 minutes or until the chicken reaches a internal temperature of 165°F.
Sauce
Melt the butter over medium heat in a small saucepan. Add flour and cook for 1 minute.
Add in milk and wine a little bit at a time stirring after each addition until the mixture is smooth. Add in Dijon, bouillon and Worcestershire. Bring to a boil while whisking and reduce heat. Simmer 1 minute.
Remove from heat and stir in parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over chicken.
SPINACH-STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST
from spendwithpennies.com
serves four
8 ounces fresh spinach leaves or ⅔ cup frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed
2 ounces swiss cheese or mozzarella, sliced into 4 slices
2 tablespoons spreadable cream cheese herb & garlic flavor
black pepper
4 chicken breasts boneless, skinless
8 slices bacon
cajun seasoning optional
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Chop spinach and place in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Stir until wilted. Add cream cheese and stir until melted and creamy. Cool completely.
Butterfly chicken breast (so you can open it like a book) and pound to ½” thickness.
Divide the spinach mixture over each breast and top with one slice of swiss cheese. Close chicken around the spinach and cheese. Wrap each breast with 2 slices of bacon and secure with toothpicks. Season with cajun or chicken seasoning if desired.
Bake on a pan for 35-40 minutes.
STUFFED BAKED POTATOES
from asouthernsoul.com
serves six
6 medium russet potatoes – washed and dried
2 cups shredded cheese
¾ cup cooked bacon – chopped
2 tablespoons butter
1 ½ cup sour cream
¼ cup grated onion
¼ cup chopped green onion
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Drizzle potatoes with canola oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. Place potatoes on center rack in oven. Bake for 1 hour or until done (insert a knife into potato to check for doneness)
Take potatoes out of oven and cool on baking rack.
When potatoes are easy to handle, cut an oval on skin and remove. Scoop out inside of potato using a spoon and place in mixing bowl. Add butter and blend using a potato masher.
Add 1 ½ cups of cheese, the bacon, sour cream, grated onion, salt and pepper – mixing well. Taste, adjusting seasoning.
With a small spoon, stuff mixture into potato skins making sure not to over pack. Place in an oven proof dish, cover with foil and heat in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
Remove foil and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Heat until cheese is melted.
Serve potatoes with sour cream, chopped green onions and additional bacon.
NOTE: You can bake the potatoes a day ahead; let them cool and refrigerate them until time to stuff.
STUFFED ACORN SQUASH
from thekitchn.com
serves two
1 acorn squash, about the size of a grapefruit
2 to 3 cups filling (see below)
Olive oil
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
General amounts for filling — to equal 2 to 3 cups total:
1/2 to 1 cup protein (sausage, chicken, pork, tempeh or baked tofu)
1 to 2 cups vegetables (onions, mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, greens)
1/2 cup cooked grains and/or nuts (barley, quinoa, millet, farro, rice, walnuts, almonds, pecans)
1/2 to 1 cup shredded cheese
1 to 3 teaspoons herbs or spices
Prepare the squash for roasting. Arrange a rack in the lower-middle position of the oven and heat to 375°F. Cut the squash in half from stem to root. Scoop out the seeds.
Transfer the squash to a baking dish. Place the squash halves cut-side-down in a baking dish and pour in enough hot water to fill the pan by about 1/4 inch. Cover the dish loosely with aluminum foil.
Roast the squash. Roast the squash until very soft and tender when poked with a fork or paring knife, 30 to 50 minutes. Exact roasting time will depend on the size and variety of your squash. While the squash is roasting, prepare the filling.
Prepare the filling. Depending on the size of your squash, 2 to 3 cups of combined ingredients is usually sufficient. You can combine leftovers from other meals (cooked chicken, roasted vegetables, etc.) or you can prepare a fresh filling. Cook any raw meats and raw vegetables and combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the spices, salt, and pepper to your liking.
Stuff the squash halves. Flip the cooked squash halves so they form bowls. Rub the inside with a little olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Divide the filling between the halves — it’s fine to really stuff the wells and also to mound the filling on top.
Bake the stuffed squash halves until bubbly. Cover again with the foil. Roast until heated through and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Top with extra cheese if desired and serve immediately.
ITALIAN STUFFED BREAD
from allrecipes.com
serves 6
1 (1 pound) loaf frozen bread dough, thawed
1 tablespoon olive oil, or to taste
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
16 slices mortadella
12 slices provolone cheese
12 thin slices capicola ham
12 slices Genoa salami
1 ½ cups sliced Roma tomatoes (Optional)
1 ½ cups thinly sliced fresh mushrooms (Optional)
1 egg, beaten
2 tablespoons sesame seeds (Optional)
Place dough in a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Roll dough into a 17x20-inch rectangle about 1/4-inch thick on a large piece of parchment paper. Brush olive oil over dough; sprinkle basil and oregano on top. Layer mortadella, provolone cheese, capicola ham, Genoa salami, tomatoes, and mushrooms over dough.
Roll dough lengthwise into a log. Brush the top with beaten egg; sprinkle sesame seeds on top. Transfer to a baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until puffy, about 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 45 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing.