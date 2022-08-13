Most home cooks love the Taste of Home franchise. Although not all the recipes are easy, many are, and all the recipes are for “real” people. That’s why they call it Taste of Home.
The website suggests some recipes for August, so here you go!
RASPBERRY CREAM PIE
1-1/2 cups crushed vanilla wafers (about 45 wafers)
1/3 cup chopped pecans
1/4 cup butter, melted
FILLING:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
2/3 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons orange liqueur
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
TOPPING:
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
3 tablespoons water
2-1/2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, divided
LEMONY ZUCCHINI RIBBONS
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 medium zucchini
1/3 cup crumbled goat or feta cheese
For dressing, in a small bowl, mix the first 5 ingredients. Using a vegetable peeler, shave zucchini lengthwise into very thin slices; arrange on a serving plate.
To serve, drizzle with dressing and toss lightly to coat. Top with cheese.
Combine the wafer crumbs, pecans and butter. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-in. pie plate.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, liqueur and vanilla until light and fluffy. Fold in whipped cream. Spread into crust. Chill until serving.
In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch; stir in water and 1-1/2 cups raspberries. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Transfer to a bowl; refrigerate until chilled.
Spread topping over filling. Garnish with remaining berries.
MINT WATERMELON SALAD
6 cups cubed seedless watermelon
2 tablespoons minced fresh mint
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons sugar
Place watermelon and mint in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, oil and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Drizzle over salad; toss gently to combine.
MERLOT FILET MIGNON
2 beef tenderloin steaks (8 ounces each)
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup merlot
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
1/8 teaspoon salt
In a small skillet, cook steaks in 1 tablespoon butter and the olive oil over medium heat until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135 degrees; medium, 140 degrees; medium-well, 145 degrees), 4-6 minutes on each side. Remove and keep warm.
In the same skillet, add wine, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup. Add the cream, salt and remaining butter; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and butter is melted, 1-2 minutes. Serve with steaks.
CRISPY SMASHED HERBED POTATOES
12 small red potatoes (about 1-1/2 pounds)
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup butter, melted
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons minced fresh chives
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place potatoes in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, until tender, 15-20 minutes. Drain.
Drizzle oil over the bottom of a 15x10x1-in. baking pan; arrange potatoes over oil. Using a potato masher, flatten potatoes to 1/2-in. thickness. Brush potatoes with butter; sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roast until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and parsley.
Lemon-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes: Boil and flatten potatoes; add 1 small halved and sliced lemon and 1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary. Butter, season and roast. Omit herbs. Dill Smashed Potatoes: Boil, flatten and season potatoes, adding 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Butter, season and roast. Sprinkle with 2 to 3 teaspoons snipped fresh dill instead of the chives and parsley. Artichoke Smashed Potatoes: Boil, flatten and season potatoes, adding 3/4 teaspoon dried thyme. Butter, season and roast, adding a drained 7-1/2-ounce jar of marinated quartered artichoke hearts during last 5 minutes. Omit herbs.
BANANA SPLIT SUPREME
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 cup evaporated milk
3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
3/4 cup butter, divided
24 Oreo cookies, crushed
3 to 4 medium firm bananas, cut into 1/2-inch slices
2 quarts vanilla ice cream, softened, divided
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained
1 jar (10 ounces) maraschino cherries, drained and halved
3/4 cup chopped pecans
Whipped topping, optional
In a large saucepan, combine sugar, milk, chocolate chips and 1/2 cup butter. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool completely.
Meanwhile, melt the remaining butter; toss with cookie crumbs. Press into a greased 13-by-9-in. pan. Freeze for 15 minutes. Arrange banana slices over crust; spread with 1 quart ice cream. Top with 1 cup chocolate sauce. Freeze for 1 hour. Refrigerate remaining chocolate sauce. Spread the remaining ice cream over dessert; top with pineapple, cherries and pecans. Cover and freeze overnight.
Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Reheat the chocolate sauce. Cut dessert into squares; if desired, serve with whipped topping and chocolate sauce.