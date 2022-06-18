People sometimes ask where I get my ideas for stories and columns.
For stories, it’s easy. That’s a process of keeping my eyes and ears open, people calling me with ideas and my boss telling me what to do. Every time I think I’m out of ideas, a bunch more pour in, mostly from those three sources.
My ideas for writing columns is a little more difficult.
Sometimes something happens to me and I think, ‘There’s a column!’ Sometimes I’ll chat with someone who will say, ‘Have you ever written about that?’ and I think, ‘There’s a column!’
Sometimes I shuffle around on the internet looking for something that strikes my fancy. ‘There’s a column!’ I think.
But there are times when I have to go deeper. That’s when I turn to prompts.
Writers often need something to get them started and writing prompts do just that. Teachers find writing prompts for their students and writing groups use them when they want do to a writing exercise.
If I’m in need of an idea for a column, I will look for writing prompts on line.
I was in such need this week, so I scoured the web for ideas, but I can’t say I found one that really inspired me.
I did find this:
“If you could throw five items into the fire, what would they be and why? To be clear, by throwing them in this fire, there would be no trace of them left anywhere, even if it’s something on the internet or a memory. This is a very powerful fire. What would the consequences be?”
There are way more than five things I’d like to permanently erase from my life and/or memory, so the challenge would be for me to narrow it down to five.
I easily could think of more than five people I’d like to erase from my life, too, but that last sentence of the prompt — What would the consequences be? — stopped me from allowing myself the fantasy of throwing people into this fire.
Not sure I should erase any memories, either.
I don’t believe we should have regrets. We’ve all made mistakes in our lives and done things that hurt us or had negative consequences. We’d like to forget all about that stuff. But we shouldn’t erase them. Those are the things that have helped to shape who we are, or who we are going to be. We just have to work through some of those mistakes or unfortunate events, learn from them and use what we learned to make ourselves better people.
Instead of throwing the negative in the fire, analyze it, examine it, learn from it and grow from it. Then, whether you remember or forget is up to you.