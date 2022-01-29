Is there anything dog's can't do? If you can name something, I won't believe it, especially after reading about dogs trained to detect COVID-19.
I'd heard of dogs being able to detect cancer, and I had a dog who alerted me when another of my dogs was about to have a seizure. It was uncanny, but I saw it happen.
Rolling Stone magazine reported several rock bands have been using dogs, specifically German shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Labrador retrievers, to sniff out the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in an effort to keep their tours from shutting down.
Groups using the dogs include Metallica, the Black Keys, Eric Church and Tool.
The dogs come from a company called Bio-Detection K9, based in Zanesville, Ohio. President Jerry Johnson is an Air Force veteran who worked with dog teams in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After about six weeks of training, dogs are able to sniff people's hands and feet; if the dog sits, it has detected the virus. Those working with the dogs say they are performing at 100%.
Sometimes, I wish I could train my dog to be a therapy dog. He's so sweet and cuddly, he would have to be a confort to anyone. But then I think about the times I've asked him to stop barking or settle down. It's like he has no respect at all for my wishes. He acts like a cat.
I know there are plenty of other things dogs can't do.
It would be fine with me if my dog just learned to do a few chores around the house, but I know it won't happened.
Freddie is afraid of the steps to the basement, where the laundry room is, so he won't be doing any laundry.
If how he sleeps is any indication how he makes a bed, forget it. He ends up with the sheet on top of the quilt and all of it cSaddywompus.
He can't run errands for me, as he doesn't have a driver's license. To be fair, he's too young to take the test.
He, like many of his kind, is afraid of the vacuum cleaner, so there's another chore off the list. Add to that no carpet cleaning, just based on the similarity of the machines.
I'm not positive, but I think he might be lazy because he spends so much time staring out the window. That means I won't get him on any really work-heavy tasks, like painting the walls or doing yard work.
He is a great guard dog, though. He lets me know evey time a vehicle gets near the property or if another animal sets foot on our property.
He even watches for intruders when I'm in any room of the house.Sounds a little paranoid, but I take it as a compliment.
He's also super cute, so I guess that's all I should expect.
