Years ago, I came home to find my dog Manny had brought in a tree branch.
No joke. It must have been 4 or 5 feet long with several smaller branches jutting out. And leaves. He brought it through the pet door.
It was so large, I was shocked into silence — a rare occurrence — before I burst into laughter.
Then, I got serious. How did that dog get a branch through the pet door?
Obviously, he took it through lengthwise, but did he just know to do that or did he just happen to do it? It would be even more impressive if he tried it sideways and realized he’d have to take it in lengthwise.
Regardless of his method, his love of chewing on wood and wood products surely drove him to it.
Dogs love wood. And paper.
Experts have said it’s normal, because tree bark tastes good to dogs, plus dogs just like to chew.
Like people, dogs have hormones, and chewing releases their endorphins, relieving stress and mentally stimulating your dog.
My current dog, Freddie, loves to chew paper, but I think it’s more about obtaining the paper than it is chewing it. He likes to steal it wherever he can — off a table, from a trash can, from a shipping box.
Which leads to his latest obession. He doesn’t want to eat it; in fact, he hates it: bubble wrap.
He always gets excited when a box comes, because that means he might be getting a toy. When I open it and he sees bubble wrap, he gets angry, showing his teeth and barking at it.
What can I do? I have to pop the bubbles. That’s when he cranks it up a level , running around the room as though he’s so angry he doesn’t know what to do.
Some might think I’m a cruel dog mom, but at least I don’t make him wear clothing. Not very often, anyway.