I finally learned to pronounce “charcuterie” but I’m still working on spelling it.

Everyone’s boards always look so pretty and delicious. I don’t bother. I just put some olives, cheese and crackers on a saucer and camp out in front of the television.

The latest trend is the chocolate charcuterie board. Here’s an idea for putting one together, but notice some of these chocolates are local to places other than our area, so consider using locally made and locally available substitutes.

THE ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CHARCUTERIE BOARD

from therecipecritic.com

Sauces:

Chocolate Sauce

White Chocolate Sauce

Nutella

Chocolates:

V Chocolates Little Mints

Bark Thins

Homemade Chocolate Bark

Carmilia Milk Chocolate Oval Shape

Assorted Truffles of choice

Cookies:

Belgian Boys Chocolate Caramel Cookie Tarts

Pirouline Chocolate Hazelnut Wafers

Milano Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

Fruit:

Raspberries

Pomegranate Seeds

Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Nuts and Pretzels:

V Chocolates Little Caramel Pretzels

Chocolate Covered Pretzels dark and white

Chocolate Covered Almonds

On a large wooden board, add the bowls of sauces. Arrange them evenly throughout the board.

Add the cookies, chocolate-covered almonds, pretzel, and truffles to the board. Evenly space the ingredients for variety.

Add the pomegranate seeds to a small bowl. Place the bowl on the board and fill in the spaces with raspberries and strawberries.

BREAKFAST CHARCUTERIE

from britneybreaksbread.com

6 Sausage Links (fully cooked)

6 slices Bacon (fully cooked)

6 slices Prosciutto

6 slices Salami

4 Waffles or Pancakes

4 Muffins

2 cups Fresh fruit (sliced bananas, sliced apples, pears, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries etc.)

¼ cup Jam

¼ cup Maple Syrup or Honey

3 Bagels

5 Eggs (hard boiled)

1 cup Hash Browns

¼ cup Olives

Fresh herbs (for garnish)

Place any of the above items on a cheese board/charcuterie board.

Top with fresh herbs for garnish.

To build your breakfast board, add larger items first and build around them. Try to mix and match different shapes.

Place wax paper under the ingredients to protect the wooden board from any juices that may seep through.

Serving a smaller crowd? Make this epic breakfast board into mini snack boards by making small personalized board and wrapping them in.

VEGAN CHARCUTERIE

from emilieeats.com

We already know to start with the big items and fill in with the smaller ones, so here is a list of foods that would work well on the board.

Vegan meats of your choice

Dips and spreads, like hummus, mustard, tapenade and preserves.

Vegan cheese, at least one hard like a cheddar and one soft like a spread.

Fruit and vegetables.

Olives and pickles.

Crackers, nuts, crispbreads.

KID-FRIENDLY CHARCUTERIE BOARDsixsistersstuff.com

Dips

ranch dressing

hummus

Cheeses

Swiss cheese

sharp cheddar cheese

gouda cheese

havarti cheese

Pepper Jack cheese

Meats

ham slices

turkey slices

pepperoni slices

salami slices

Vegetables

baby carrots

sliced cucumbers

grape tomatoes

Crackers

wheat thins

Ritz crackers

pretzel chips

pita chips

Other fillers:

black olives

green olives

trail mix

apple slices

orange slices

peanut butter filled pretzels

Set out a large platter or cutting board.

Start by putting dips and food items that need to be contained in small bowls. Spread the bowls out on the board.

Next, arrange the slices of cheese around the bowls.

Add the meats, spreading them around the cheese and bowls.

Add vegetables in empty spaces.

Add crackers, preferably by the cheeses and dips they go with.

Use fillers to fill in empty spaces left on the board.

