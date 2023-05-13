I finally learned to pronounce “charcuterie” but I’m still working on spelling it.
Everyone’s boards always look so pretty and delicious. I don’t bother. I just put some olives, cheese and crackers on a saucer and camp out in front of the television.
The latest trend is the chocolate charcuterie board. Here’s an idea for putting one together, but notice some of these chocolates are local to places other than our area, so consider using locally made and locally available substitutes.
THE ULTIMATE CHOCOLATE CHARCUTERIE BOARD
from therecipecritic.com
Sauces:
Chocolate Sauce
White Chocolate Sauce
Nutella
Chocolates:
V Chocolates Little Mints
Bark Thins
Homemade Chocolate Bark
Carmilia Milk Chocolate Oval Shape
Assorted Truffles of choice
Cookies:
Belgian Boys Chocolate Caramel Cookie Tarts
Pirouline Chocolate Hazelnut Wafers
Milano Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
Fruit:
Raspberries
Pomegranate Seeds
Strawberries
Chocolate Covered Nuts and Pretzels:
V Chocolates Little Caramel Pretzels
Chocolate Covered Pretzels dark and white
Chocolate Covered Almonds
On a large wooden board, add the bowls of sauces. Arrange them evenly throughout the board.
Add the cookies, chocolate-covered almonds, pretzel, and truffles to the board. Evenly space the ingredients for variety.
Add the pomegranate seeds to a small bowl. Place the bowl on the board and fill in the spaces with raspberries and strawberries.
BREAKFAST CHARCUTERIE
6 Sausage Links (fully cooked)
6 slices Bacon (fully cooked)
6 slices Prosciutto
6 slices Salami
4 Waffles or Pancakes
4 Muffins
2 cups Fresh fruit (sliced bananas, sliced apples, pears, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries etc.)
¼ cup Jam
¼ cup Maple Syrup or Honey
3 Bagels
5 Eggs (hard boiled)
1 cup Hash Browns
¼ cup Olives
Fresh herbs (for garnish)
Place any of the above items on a cheese board/charcuterie board.
Top with fresh herbs for garnish.
To build your breakfast board, add larger items first and build around them. Try to mix and match different shapes.
Place wax paper under the ingredients to protect the wooden board from any juices that may seep through.
Serving a smaller crowd? Make this epic breakfast board into mini snack boards by making small personalized board and wrapping them in.
VEGAN CHARCUTERIE
from emilieeats.com
We already know to start with the big items and fill in with the smaller ones, so here is a list of foods that would work well on the board.
Vegan meats of your choice
Dips and spreads, like hummus, mustard, tapenade and preserves.
Vegan cheese, at least one hard like a cheddar and one soft like a spread.
Fruit and vegetables.
Olives and pickles.
Crackers, nuts, crispbreads.
KID-FRIENDLY CHARCUTERIE BOARDsixsistersstuff.com
Dips
ranch dressing
hummus
Cheeses
Swiss cheese
sharp cheddar cheese
gouda cheese
havarti cheese
Pepper Jack cheese
Meats
ham slices
turkey slices
pepperoni slices
salami slices
Vegetables
baby carrots
sliced cucumbers
grape tomatoes
Crackers
wheat thins
Ritz crackers
pretzel chips
pita chips
Other fillers:
black olives
green olives
trail mix
apple slices
orange slices
peanut butter filled pretzels
Set out a large platter or cutting board.
Start by putting dips and food items that need to be contained in small bowls. Spread the bowls out on the board.
Next, arrange the slices of cheese around the bowls.
Add the meats, spreading them around the cheese and bowls.
Add vegetables in empty spaces.
Add crackers, preferably by the cheeses and dips they go with.
Use fillers to fill in empty spaces left on the board.