Most cooks have their signature dishes they make for the holidays.
Those dishes also might serve as gifts for friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of recipe, you might find it here -- recipes that make great gifts, from FoodNetwork.
ANY NUT BRITTLE
from foodnetwork.com
1 cup sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1 1/2 cups lightly toasted and crushed nuts
Combine the sugar and corn syrup in a heavy bottomed pot. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the sugar has dissolved. Turn the heat up to high and cook until the bubbles get smaller and the mixture turns a light amber color, about 10 minutes. Stir in the nuts and cook for 1 more minute. Quickly pour the mixture onto a baking pan lined with a silicone baking sheet (or buttered parchment paper) and spread it out evenly with a spatula or wooden spoon. The mixture cools quickly so work fast. Let cool and break into pieces.
To gift: Place in holiday tin.
HOMEMADE HERBED CRACKERS
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
3 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature
1 teaspoon salt, plus additional for top
3 tablespoons grated onion
3 tablespoons chopped mixed herbs, such as thyme and chives
1/2 cup whole milk
1 egg white, whisked
1 tablespoon seeds, such as sesame or poppy
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
Combine the all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, butter and salt in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium-low speed until the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Add the onion, herbs and milk; mix until just combined--do not overwork the dough.
Roll out the dough into a 1/8-inch-thick rectangle on lightly floured parchment paper. Brush the top with egg white and sprinkle with the seeds and some salt.
Transfer the dough and parchment to a baking sheet and cut into 2-by-3-inch rectangles.
Bake until golden, 10 to 12 minutes.
To gift: Place in pastry box or tin.
DARK CHOCOLATE BARK
9.5 ounces very good semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
8 ounces very good bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
1 cup whole roasted, salted cashews
1 cup dried apricots, chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
Melt the two chocolates in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water.
Meanwhile, line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Using a ruler and a pencil, draw a 9-by-10-inch rectangle on the paper. Turn the paper face-down on the baking sheet.
Pour the melted chocolate over the paper and spread to form a rectangle, using the outline. Sprinkle the cashews, apricots and cranberries over the chocolate. Set aside for 2 hours until firm. Cut the bark in 1-by-3-inch pieces and serve at room temperature.
To gift: Place in tin or plastic container with sealing lid.
SPICE RUB
3 tablespoons ancho chile powder
3 tablespoons ground cumin
2 tablespoons ground coriander
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons onion powder
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
Add the ancho chile powder, cumin, coriander, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, cayenne and black pepper to a medium bowl and slowly whisk until thoroughly combined. Scoop the blended mixture into a jar and top with a tight-fitting lid. The spice rub will keep at room temperature in a dark place (like your cabinet) for up to 1 year.
To gift: Pour into fancy jar.
STICKY TOFFEE MINI BUNDT CAKE
Cakes:
1 1/2 cups pitted dates, chopped
1 yellow banana
1 1/2 sticks butter, melted and cooled slightly
1 cup light brown sugar
2 tablespoons brandy
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 large egg, beaten
1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the pan
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
Nonstick cooking spray
Granulated sugar, for dusting the pan
Glaze:
One 5-ounce can evaporated milk
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/3 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons brandy
Ice water, as needed
2 tablespoons butter
For the cakes: Cover the dates with boiling water and allow to rehydrate for 10 minutes, then drain and mash with the banana until smooth. Whisk in the melted butter, brown sugar, brandy, vanilla, salt and egg. Sift in the flour, baking powder and baking soda and stir until just combined.
Coat 6 mini Bundt pans well with cooking spray, then coat with a 50/50 mixture of flour and granulated sugar. Tap the excess out, and divide the batter evenly among the cavities. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, then place a wire cookie or roasting rack on top. Bake the cakes until they spring back when lightly touched, approximately 20 minutes. Place the pan on the prepared rack to cool for 5 minutes, then flip the pan upside down on the rack and let sit an additional 5 minutes. Gently lift the pan to release the cakes, then cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the glaze: In a small saucepan, cook the evaporated milk and brown sugar together, stirring occasionally, until it becomes a thick caramel, about 10 minutes.
In a separate bowl, sift together the powdered sugar and salt, then whisk in the brandy. Add some ice water a teaspoon at a time until you have a glaze the consistency of maple syrup.
Whisk the butter and glaze into the caramel until smooth, and allow to rest to thicken slightly, 10 minutes. Carefully dip the tops of the Bundt cakes halfway into the caramel, then place them back on the wire rack so that the glaze can drip down and coat them completely. Allow the glaze to harden, about 15 minutes.
To gift: Place in miniature cake boxes.
BAKLAVA TRUFFLES
1 tablespoon butter
1 cup walnuts, chopped very fine
1 1/4 cups finely crushed shredded wheat cereal
1/4 teaspoon salt
Filling:
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups walnuts
1/2 cup honey
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded wheat cereal
Dipping:
1/3 cup honey
For the coating: Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat, then add the walnuts, shredded wheat and salt and toast until the walnuts are fragrant and the wheat has started to brown, about 3 minutes. Spread out on a plate and refrigerate to cool completely.
For the filling: Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat, then add the walnuts and toast until fragrant, 5 minutes. Place in a food processor with the honey, cinnamon and salt and puree until a smooth nut butter forms, scraping down the sides as necessary.
In a large bowl, crush the shredded wheat cereal with your hands, then add the walnut butter. Stir until combined, then roll into 24 small balls.
For the dipping: Microwave the honey until thin, 1 minute. Put a filling ball on the end of a toothpick or skewer, then dip into the honey and roll in the coating, making sure to cover completely.
To gift: Place each truffle in a mini cupcake liner and package in a decorative tin.
PEANUTTY CAP'N CRUNCH CANDY BARS
3 c. Cap'n Crunch cereal
1 1/2 c. crushed pretzel sticks
3/4 c. chopped cocktail peanuts
1 (11-ounce) bag caramel candies
1/4 c. Creamy Peanut Butter
2 tbsp. heavy cream
1 c. semisweet chocolate chips, melted
Lightly grease a 9-by-9-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper.
Combine cereal, pretzels, and peanuts in a bowl. Cook caramels, peanut butter, and cream in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring often, until melted and smooth, 15 to 16 minutes. Pour over cereal mixture and stir until combined. Press into prepared pan. Chill until set, about 1 hour. Cut into 12 bars.
Drizzle bars with melted chocolate. Let bars stand until chocolate is set, about 1 hour.
To gift: Place in tin.
(606) 326-2661 |