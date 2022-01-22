Not only is there a "holiday" to celebrate every day, it seems there is a new one added every year.
Today is Answer Your Cat's Questions Day. Of course, I never heard of that when I was growing up. We didn't have cats, either, so maybe I had no reason to know about it. But I suspect it's new to the calendar of events this year. Somebody must have been bored during the COVID-19 pandemic and made this one up.
I can't imagine my Harriet, the black stray who was living under my front porch until I invited her in, would have any questions about anything. She acts as though she already knows everything and doesn't care about the rest of it. That's a cat for you.
On the other hand, my dog, Freddie seems as though he'd be full of questions:
* Food: "What is this you're putting in my bowl? Can I have what you're having? What are you having? Is there some bacon in there? I had hot dogs once. Can we have hot dogs? What is that over there? Is that food?"
* Toys: "Do you have any new toys? Where are the new toys? Where is your hiding place for toys? Why are you touching my toys? Will you throw this toy? Will you unjam this toy that's stuck under that chair? Are you sure you haven't thrown away some toys? That fuzz I pulled out of that toy is still a toy so why are you throwing it away? Toys? Toys?"
* Clothing: "Will you please remove this sweater/T-shirt/jacket because it's terribly uncomfortable? Why do you think I should wear clothes when I have a natural fur coat? Are you crazy? I'm not going to wear a hat."
* The property: "Why are there deer in the yard? Do you want me to chase off that bird? Why does the UPS truck make such a racket? I think I deserve a treat for protecting you so well, don't you? Why is that man coming down the steps? What's in the box he's carrying? Is that for me? Does that have toys in it? Toys?"
* Visitors: "Who is that? Who's coming? Are we having company? Is that person coming into the house? Will he/she play with me? Is he/she bringing me something? When is Uncle/Aunt So-and-so coming? When are we going to visit Grammy?"
* The cat: "Why is there a cat living here? Do you want me to protect you from her? Why does she get to run around free while I only get to go in the pen? Why does she bring in dead stuff? Doesn't that make you mad? Don't you just hate her? Can I have some of her stinky food? Does she have any toys? Toys?"
